See it: Massive 2-mile-wide tornado caught on video plowing through Texas field

MORTON, Texas – Catching a tornado live on camera is no easy feat, but FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Brandon Copic not only got a massive tornado at one angle, but three.

Copic was tracking storms in northwestern Texas on Thursday when he encountered this monster "dust buster" blasting through a field in Morton.

Video from three different points-of-view in Copic's vehicle shows the gigantic twister, encompassing a large area believed to be around 2 miles wide.

In the video, Copic tracks the tornado down a dirt road next to a field.

"This thing is an absolute dust buster," Copic said.

As he gets closer to the tornado, things get bumpier and bumpier, but he keeps trucking along, very slowly.

The tornado can be seen on his roof camera and dash camera. The camera angles show the sky still a clear blue on the edge of the twister.

Towards the end of the video. Copic's car is enveloped in dust from the storm.

WATCH: STORM CHASER PROVIDES WILD DRIVE THROUGH TEXAS AMID WINDSHIELD-SHATTERING HAIL, WALLS OF DUST

As he continues onward, he and other storm chasers following the tornado stop abruptly due to downed powerlines.

"Powerlines snapped right in front of us," Copic narrates, as he turns his tracking vehicle around and heads back the way he came.

WATCH: SUPERCELL THUNDERSTORM INTERCEPTED IN TEXAS

Impacts from this storm system were felt all the way from New Mexico to Texas, as a supercell produced several tornadoes in the area.

The National Weather Service plans to complete a survey of the track of the tornado to determine its strength on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.