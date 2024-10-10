See it: Destruction caused by Hurricane Milton's tornado outbreak, 100-mph winds in Florida
Hurricane Milton's damaging impacts began hours before landfall with dozens of tornadoes reported across Central and South Florida. Wind up to 102 mph in St. Pete knocked down a construction crane and downed trees.
A dramatic scene unfolded in Madeira Beach, a Pinellas County city near St. Petersburg, Florida, early Thursday morning after Hurricane Milton made landfall. Just two weeks after Hurricane Helene caused significant flooding, FOX Weather Storm Specialist and Meteorologist Mike Seidel captured a home on fire. The blaze was likely ignited by a power line brought down by strong winds from Milton.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. –Hurricane Milton left scars along a huge area of the Florida Peninsula over 24 hours with a trail of destruction from South Florida to Central Florida's east coast shores.
Hurricane Milton made landfall around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, bringing estimated peak winds of 120 mph on Florida's Gulf Coast before charging across the state. Hours before Milton came ashore in Siesta Key, the impacts of the hurricane's fierce outer bands were being felt across South and Central Florida, spawning multiple tornadoes and prompting more than 125 Tornado Warnings miles from where Milton made landfall.
Possible tornado damage in West Palm, Florida after Hurricane Milton's outer bands spawned a tornado outbreak on Oct. 9, 2024.
(Jill Cohen)
Possible tornado damage in Martin County, Florida on Oct. 9, 2024.
(Martin County Fire Rescue)
Possible tornado damage in Martin County, Florida on Oct. 9, 2024.
(Martin County Fire Rescue)
Possible tornado damage in Martin County, Florida on Oct. 9, 2024.
(Martin County Fire Rescue)
Possible tornado damage in Martin County, Florida on Oct. 9, 2024.
(Martin County Fire Rescue)
Possible tornado damage in Martin County, Florida on Oct. 9, 2024.
(Martin County Fire Rescue)
Connor Ferran's house is seen after it was hit by a tornado in Fort Myers, Florida on October 9, 2024, as Hurricane Milton approaches. Milton regained power on October 8 to become a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph (270 kph) as it barrels towards the west-central coast of Florida and is forecast to make landfall late October 9, according to the National Hurricane Center. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Robert Haight salvages what he can from his home after what appeared to be a tornado tore the roof off before Hurricane Milton's arrival on October 09, 2024, in Fort Myers, Florida. He said he had just had the roof replaced two years after Hurricane Ian had damaged it. People are preparing for the storm, which could be a Cat 3 when it makes landfall on Wednesday evening.
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Dan Jones points toward a destroyed roof in his backyard after a tornado hit in Fort Myers, Florida on October 9, 2024, as Hurricane Milton approaches. Many Florida residents have fled, but some battened down the hatches, in the final hours October 9, 2024 before Hurricane Milton pummels the state, as government relief efforts were dragged into the thick of the White House race.
(Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Alexa Haight hugs her grandfather Robin Haight before he is taken to the hospital by medics after getting injured by a reported tornado that hit his house in Fort Myers, Florida, on October 9, 2024, as Hurricane Milton approaches. Florida residents fled or just hunkered down in the final hours October 9 before Milton pummels the state, as government emergency relief efforts were dragged to the center of the US election.
(Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
A crane that collapsed into a building is seen in downtown St. Petersburg due to Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Florida. At least four people were confirmed killed as a result of two tornadoes triggered by Hurricane Milton on the east coast of the US state of Florida, local authorities said Thursday. (Photo by Bryan R. SMITH / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Storm damage in Treasure Island, Florida, after Milton.
(@TresIslandFL / X)
Storm damage in Treasure Island, Florida, after Milton.
(@TresIslandFL / X)
Storm damage in Treasure Island, Florida, after Milton.
(@TresIslandFL / X)
A woman collects debris caused by the destruction of the tornado's path in Cocoa Beach, Florida,on October 10, 2024. Hurricane Milton tore a coast-to-coast path of destruction across the US state of Florida, whipping up a spate of deadly tornadoes that left at least four people dead, but avoiding the catastrophic devastation officials had feared. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman collects debris caused by the destruction of the tornado's path in Cocoa Beach, Florida,on October 10, 2024. Hurricane Milton tore a coast-to-coast path of destruction across the US state of Florida, whipping up a spate of deadly tornadoes that left at least four people dead, but avoiding the catastrophic devastation officials had feared. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
Debris are seen outside of a house on a flooded street after Hurricane Milton, in Punta Gorda, Florida on October 10, 2024. Hurricane Milton tore a coast-to-coast path of destruction across the US state of Florida, whipping up a spate of deadly tornadoes that left at least four people dead, but avoiding the catastrophic devastation officials had feared. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
GULFPORT, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Down trees and debris block roads after the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Gulfport, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, landed into Florida's Gulf Coast late Wednesday evening as a Category 3 storm causing extensive flooding and damage. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
( )
An aerial view shows a capsized boat on the street next to the marina after Hurricane Milton in Punta Gorda, Florida, on October 10, 2024. Hurricane Milton tore a coast-to-coast path of destruction across the US state of Florida, whipping up a spate of deadly tornadoes that left at least four people dead, but avoiding the catastrophic devastation officials had feared. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
An aerial view shows spilled oil from capsized boats at the marina after Hurricane Milton in Punta Gorda, Florida, on October 10, 2024. Hurricane Milton tore a coast-to-coast path of destruction across the US state of Florida, whipping up a spate of deadly tornadoes that left at least four people dead, but avoiding the catastrophic devastation officials had feared. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
The roof of a Wells Fargo branch lies on the ground by the impact of the tornado in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 10, 2024. Hurricane Milton tore a coast-to-coast path of destruction across the US state of Florida, whipping up a spate of deadly tornadoes that left at least four people dead, but avoiding the catastrophic devastation officials had feared. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
An employee collects some of their belongings from a beauty salon that was destroyed by the intense tornado that hit Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 10, 2024. Hurricane Milton tore a coast-to-coast path of destruction across the US state of Florida, whipping up a spate of deadly tornadoes that left at least four people dead, but avoiding the catastrophic devastation officials had feared. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: The inside of a mini mart of a local gas station is left damaged by a tornado caused by Hurricane Milton, on October 10, 2024 in Port St Lucie, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson said St. Lucie County had 17 confirmed tornadoes devastating the area.
Sand piles in front of buildings after Hurricane Milton in St. Pete Beach, Florida, US, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. More than 3 million people are without power as of Thursday morning, after Hurricane Milton made landfall and crossed the state. Photographer: Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Milton's more than 100 mph winds turned debris left by Hurricane Helene just two weeks ago into flying weapons, tossing around furniture and trees across Venice Beach, Florida, and pushing sand inland on coastal communities.
A woman talks to a motorist on a street littered with storm debris from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Venice, Florida. Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Low-lying areas more than an hour from either coast saw flooding from Milton's rainfall, including in Lakeland, about 40 minutes south of Orlando, where FOX Weather Storm Chaser Mark Suddath recorded the video below.
The Lakeland community of mobile homes was partially submerged in flooding the morning after Milton's landfall.
A drone image shows a flooded street due to Hurricane Milton in Siesta Key, Florida, on October 10, 2024. At least four people were confirmed killed as a result of two tornadoes triggered by Hurricane Milton on the east coast of the US state of Florida, local authorities said Thursday.
(Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP / Getty Images)
A massive construction crane was no match for Hurricane Milton's 100-mph winds in St. Petersburg. Mayor Ken Welch warned there were four construction sites in downtown St. Pete with large cranes at risk of failing during the storm.
A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 10, 2024.
(BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP / Getty Images)
Wind gusts in Orlando and Daytona Beach reached 87 mph.
Milton blasted Central Florida with hurricane-force winds even hours after landfall, knocking down street lights on Church Street in downtown Orlando and taking out the power to more than 3 million customers across the Sunshine State.
A police vehicle blocks an intersection where a traffic signal pole snapped n the downtown business area after Hurricane Milton passed through on October 10, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/Anadolu via Getty Images)