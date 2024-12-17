Search
Extreme Weather
Before-and-after satellite images show Cyclone Chido's devastation in Mayotte

The death toll remains unknown in the French territory of Mayotte after Chido struck Saturday, with the strength of a Category 4 hurricane.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
MAMOUDZOU, Mayotte - Emergency workers are still searching for survivors Tuesday after Cyclone Chido slammed into the French territory of Mayotte, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean between Mozambique and Madagascar.

At a news conference Monday, France's interior minister said he couldn't give an estimate of the death toll. France's meteorological service said the storm, which made landfall Saturday, was the strongest to hit Mayotte in more than 90 years.

New satellite imagery from Maxar showed the devastating power of wind gusts that were close to 140 mph, according to the meteorological agency – the force of a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

SPACE TECHNOLOGY COMPANY RELIED ON FOR STUNNING IMAGES DURING WAR AND DISASTER

    Before and after shots of Dzaoudzi Port, show impact of Storm Chido. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies.)

    Before and after shots of Dzaoudzi Port, show impact of Storm Chido. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies.)

    Before and after shots of homes schools and buildings in Mamoudzou, show impact of Storm Chido. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies.)

    Before and after shots of homes schools and buildings in Mamoudzou, show impact of Storm Chido. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies.)

    Before and after shots of homes and buildings near College de Kwale in Mamoudzou, show impact of Storm Chido. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies.)

    Before and after shots of homes and buildings near College de Kwale in Mamoudzou, show impact of Storm Chido. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies.)

    Before and after shots of Port of Mamoudzou, show impact of Storm Chido. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies.)

    Before and after shots of Port of Mamoudzou, show impact of Storm Chido. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies.)

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on social media that he will be traveling to Mayotte in the coming days.

Hundreds of French firefighters and rescue workers have arrived on the archipelago to help, according to France's interior minister.

French health officials said the main hospital in the capital city of Mamoudzou is up and running in addition to a newly established field clinic.

HOW ARE HURRICANES RATED?

French rescue efforts after Storm Chido in Mayotte (Dec. 16, 2024)

(@SecCivileFrance/X)

"It really is a war landscape. I don't recognize anything anymore," One Mayotte resident told Reuters. "There's not even a tree left. The hills, there's not a blade of grass. It's extraordinary."

Over the weekend, a local official said hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people have been killed. On Monday, the interior minister said it would take days to determine the full scope of the damage and the death toll.

