Watch: Sands on Lake Michigan beach freeze into unique mini sculptures

ST. JOSEPH, Mich.– Mini sand sculptures shaped by wind and snow from lake-effect snow bands lined the beach in St. Joseph, Michigan, on Wednesday.

Video shows the tiny columns and shelves made out of frozen sand.

St. Joseph, Michigan, lines Lake Michigan, which has been pummeled by lake-effect snow all week.

Lake-effect snow is often accompanied by strong, gusty winds that are freezing and blow sand across beaches.

In the video, strong winds are heard and seen, blowing loose sand over the sculptures.

As the video zoomed out, dozens of little sand pillars and intricate shelves were seen lining the beach.

Striations in the sand showed where the rest of the sand had been eroded away by the winds.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray reported from the shores of Benton Harbor, Michigan, on Wednesday evening, where the winds were between 40 and 60 mph for much of the night.

Lake-effect snow will continue dumping on the Great Lakes until Tuesday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.