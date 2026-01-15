Search
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Sands on Lake Michigan beach freeze into unique mini sculptures

Video shows the tiny columns and shelves made out of frozen sand.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
The sands of the beach in St. Joseph, Michigan, were frozen during a lake-effect snow event on Wednesday, Jan. 14. The frozen sand formed mini sculptures and cool shapes all across the beach. 

ST. JOSEPH, Mich.– Mini sand sculptures shaped by wind and snow from lake-effect snow bands lined the beach in St. Joseph, Michigan, on Wednesday. 

Video shows the tiny columns and shelves made out of frozen sand.

St. Joseph, Michigan, lines Lake Michigan, which has been pummeled by lake-effect snow all week.

(Nate's Dronography via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Lake-effect snow is often accompanied by strong, gusty winds that are freezing and blow sand across beaches

In the video, strong winds are heard and seen, blowing loose sand over the sculptures.

(Nate's Dronography via Storyful / FOX Weather)

As the video zoomed out, dozens of little sand pillars and intricate shelves were seen lining the beach.

(Nate's Dronography via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Striations in the sand showed where the rest of the sand had been eroded away by the winds.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray reported from the shores of Benton Harbor, Michigan, on Wednesday evening, where the winds were between 40 and 60 mph for much of the night.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray is in the thick of it amid intense lake-effect snowfall in Benton Harbor, Michigan, where strong winds and blowing snow have created hazardous travel conditions.

Lake-effect snow will continue dumping on the Great Lakes until Tuesday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

