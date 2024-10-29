Salem, Mass. sees increased fire activity as Halloween looms

SALEM, Mass. – A fire continues to burn in Salem, Massachusetts, as tourists flock to the town ahead of Halloween.

The smoke from the fires was said not to have any impact on Halloween festivities over the weekend, but brush fires forced schools to close on Tuesday.

HOW COLD WEATHER HELPED CAUSE THE SALEM WITCH TRIALS

Smoke was reported funneling as far south as Boston, and forecasters at the National Weather Service said that many woke up to the smell of smoke across Massachusetts.

A surface inversion forced the smoke to be trapped near the ground, NWS Boston said.

The brush fires started Saturday and have torched more than 100 acres in Salem.

Other fires in the state were blamed for at least one death over the weekend. One woman was found dead next to an encampment in Millbury.

Fire Weather Warnings have been littering the Northeast due to the ongoing dry and breezy conditions. The fire threat remained elevated as temperatures were supposed to increase through Halloween.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, in addition to the dry conditions, newly fallen leaves are drying out, setting up conditions ripe for wildfires to spread.

The town of Salem, Massachusetts, is best known for the 1692 witch trials. Last year, it was reported that more than 1 million people visited the town in the weeks leading up to Halloween.