Extreme Weather
Salem, Mass. sees increased fire activity as Halloween looms

The town Salem, Massachusetts, is best known for the 1692 witch trials. Last year, it was reported that more than 1 million people visited the town in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
SALEM, Mass. – A fire continues to burn in Salem, Massachusetts, as tourists flock to the town ahead of Halloween

The smoke from the fires was said not to have any impact on Halloween festivities over the weekend, but brush fires forced schools to close on Tuesday. 

HOW COLD WEATHER HELPED CAUSE THE SALEM WITCH TRIALS

Smoke was reported funneling as far south as Boston, and forecasters at the National Weather Service said that many woke up to the smell of smoke across Massachusetts

FILE -- A large pumpkin-headed costumed reveller walks with others through a crowded street on Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts on October 31, 2021. - The city is the location of the witch trials that took place in the 1690's and is considered a Mecca for modern day witches and Halloween fans. 

(JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

A surface inversion forced the smoke to be trapped near the ground, NWS Boston said

The brush fires started Saturday and have torched more than 100 acres in Salem. 

Other fires in the state were blamed for at least one death over the weekend. One woman was found dead next to an encampment in Millbury.

Fire Weather Warnings have been littering the Northeast due to the ongoing dry and breezy conditions. The fire threat remained elevated as temperatures were supposed to increase through Halloween. 

This graphic shows the latest drought conditions in the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)

According to the FOX Forecast Center, in addition to the dry conditions, newly fallen leaves are drying out, setting up conditions ripe for wildfires to spread. 

The town of Salem, Massachusetts, is best known for the 1692 witch trials. Last year, it was reported that more than 1 million people visited the town in the weeks leading up to Halloween. 

