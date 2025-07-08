Ruidoso, New Mexico under Flash Flood Emergency as heavy rain triggers flooding in burn scars

RUIDOSO, N.M. – A Flash Flood Emergency is in effect for Ruidoso, New Mexico, as rapid rainfall rates cause flooding in burn scars from the South Fork Fire.

Storm reports from the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque indicate floodwaters have reached homes and several roads throughout Ruidoso are covered with water.

Water rescues are underway across the city as the Rio Ruidoso reached major flood stage at 15 feet, the NWS reported.

Photos posted by NWS Albuquerque show the Rio Ruidoso's rapid rise in the Hollywood neighborhood of Ruidoso, as the flood wave makes its way through the river.

"A DANGEROUS situation is unfolding in RUIDOSO!" NWS Albuquerque wrote. "A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY remains in effect! Seek HIGHER GROUND NOW! Do NOT attempt to drive through the floodwaters. The current will carry away your vehicle!"

Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain fell in a short time, and another half inch of rain is possible by late evening.

This is a developing story. Check back frequently for updates.