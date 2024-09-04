Lightning damages Rome's historic Arch of Constantine near Colosseum

ROME – A popular tourist destination near the Colosseum in the historic city of Rome was damaged on Tuesday after it was struck by lightning during a powerful thunderstorm.

According to information provided by the Colosseum Archaeological Park, the bolt of lightning struck the ancient Arch of Constantine and sent fragments of the structure falling to the ground below.

Park officials said in a Facebook post that workers were able to immediately gather the fragments and place them somewhere safe while repairs were made.

The reason why workers were able to quickly secure the scene is because park officials said restoration work began on the southern end of the Arch of Constantine just three days ago.

"We have therefore combined the planned maintenance with the emergency protection that was promptly executed," officials said in the Facebook post.

But it wasn't the only part of the European city that appears to have been impacted by the severe weather.

Another Facebook post from the park said that tours through the basement of the Colosseum were being canceled on Tuesday, so crews there could clean up following the extreme weather.

Park officials said the situation would be reassessed during the day on Wednesday to see if it would be possible to resume tours, but those traveling to the area that had been planning on exploring the site with full experience underground and arena tickets would be offered a refund.

Other areas of the Colosseum remained open during the cleanup efforts, park officials said.