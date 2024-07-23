Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: Lava explodes out of Italy's Mount Etna volcano

Located on the eastern coast of Sicily, Mount Etna has been intensely active over the past few days.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Video recorded Tuesday shows activity from Italy’s Mount Etna, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The video kicks off with a haunting view of smoke rising and lava splashing up from the volcano’s crater in the darkness. The sound of lava exploding cuts through the night.

(Reuters / FOX Weather)

Then, a person is seen walking near the crater. Later, others can be seen walking with the neon glow of lava burning in the background.

(Reuters / FOX Weather)

Located on the eastern coast of Sicily, Mount Etna has been intensely active over the past few days.

Map showing location of Mount Etna.

Map showing location of Mount Etna.

(FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

Its activity caused flights serving the nearby city of Catania to be stopped Tuesday, according to Reuters. In fact, the airport was closed earlier this month because of the amount of ash Mount Etna emitted into the sky.

As of Tuesday evening local time, the Catania airport stated that some flight operations would resume starting at 6 p.m., as volcanic activity had begun to decrease.

