Extreme Weather
Watch: Two skiers perform miraculous rescue after finding man buried in California avalanche

An avalanche warning was in effect for the Central Sierra Nevada that day following feet of snow in California and the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

On Feb. 18, a man skiing in Lake Tahoe, California got buried in snow after an avalanche. Two fellow skiers happened to be nearby and saw the man' skis and ski pole sticking up out of the snow and quickly went to work to free him.  01:04

LAKE TAHOE, Calif.– Two men skiing in Lake Tahoe, California, happened upon a recent avalanche and discovered another skier buried in snow. 

Carson Schmidt and his friend were skiing at Palisades Tahoe on Feb. 18, when they came upon deep snow from a recent avalanche. 

Schmidt notices the man buried in snow.

Schmidt, who happened to be videotaping his ski adventures, noticed a person's ski poles and skis face up and a pile of snow. 

"Hey, they good?" Schmidt asked his friend.

His friend looked over at the person and they both rushed to the buried skier. 

Schmidt and his friend rush over to the man.

They made quick work, digging through feet of fluffy snow to find the man's face. 

"We got you," Schmidt or his friend said, as they found the man's face in the snow. "You're good. You're ok!" 

Schmidt and his friend free the man's face from feet of snow so he can breathe.

Schmidt sighed in relief after they rescued the man. 

An avalanche warning was in effect for the Central Sierra Nevada that day following feet of snow in California and the Sierra Nevada Mountains. 

Schmidt and his friend hurry to dig the man out.

Several avalanches have occurred in recent weeks following the heavy snow in the West. 

Just one day prior, 9 people were killed in an avalanche in the Sierra Nevada near Castle Peak. 

