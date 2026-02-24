Snowmobiler killed as avalanche buries three in Idaho backcountry

ISLAND PARK, Idaho – A snowmobiler was killed on Sunday afternoon after being buried by a large avalanche.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), a group of four snowmobilers were visiting the area from the Midwest, when one was caught up in the avalanche.

The slide buried the person fairly deep and did not survive.

Two others may have been caught in the slide, as well, but were uninjured.

According to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC), dangerous avalanche conditions exist in the mountains near Island Park and West Yellowstone.

"Slopes steeper than 30 degrees should be avoided, including flatter terrain below steep slopes," says GNFAC.

The organization notes that avalanche danger is considerable south of Bozeman, near Big Sky, West Yellowstone, Island Park and Cooke City.

"We are deeply saddened to report a snowmobile avalanche fatality today," says GNFAC.

This is an ongoing story. Stay with FOX Weather for all the latest details.