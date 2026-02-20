See it: First responders leap into action to rescue camper and dog stranded in feet of snow

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. – San Bernardino County Fire Department used a specialized winter rescue vehicle known as a snowcat to save a camper and his dog who were stranded in the San Bernardino Mountains, which have received more than 4 feet of snow since Sunday.

The man is an experienced outdoorsman who had several days' worth of supplies, the department said, highlighting the intensity of the week's winter storms which have buried the Transverse Ranges and the Sierra.

The camper was in the Holcomb Valley backcountry several miles from the Pacific Crest Trail, which is more than 7,000 feet above sea level, when the snow became too intense and made driving impossible, rescuers said.

The stranded camper told officials he had been stuck for several days before calling for help.

Fire officials shared ride-along video of the snowcat rescue as they departed from Fawnskin, several miles away.

The outdoorsman and his dog, Mud, appeared to be in good spirits when first responders arrived Wednesday afternoon.

People are being reminded to check road conditions and the forecast before heading out on any excursions, the fire department advised Friday.

Some other life-saving tips they shared include: sharing exact travel plans with a trusted friend or family member, as well as packing extra supplies and a reliable way to communicate.

This rescue came amid a week of winter storm tragedies in Northern California, including a skier who was found dead in Placer County Wednesday and at least 8 skiers who were killed Tuesday on Castle Peak in the worst U.S. avalanche disaster in more than 40 years.

A dip in the jet stream last week opened the door for rounds of winter storms to move into California and the West after weeks of dry weather.

More than 9 feet of snow had been tallied on Friday in Soda Springs in California's Northern Sierra since Sunday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, this active weather pattern for the West is expected to persist into March.