Missing skier found dead near ski resort in California

TRUCKEE, Cali. — A skier has been found dead after reportedly going missing in the Sierra Nevada late Wednesday night.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a report of a missing man in Truckee, California, around 11 p.m.

During their investigation, officers found the vehicle of the missing 21-year-old in the parking lot of the Northstar California Resort.

Authorities determined that the man had gone skiing and didn't return as expected.

The Placer County Office of Emergency Management, and search and rescue teams, responded to the scene with a snowcat and two snowmobiles to search the area.

At about 9 a.m. Thursday, the search team found the man dead, officials said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

It comes after an avalanche left eight people dead on Castle Peak — also in Truckee — on Tuesday. That slide marks the deadliest U.S. avalanche since the 1981 disaster on Mount Rainier that claimed 11 lives.

And in Utah, tragedy struck as a sudden avalanche left a father dead.

Hazardous weather conditions have made search and recovery efforts difficult. The avalanche threat remains high in California, Utah and Colorado, according to the FOX Forecast Center.