7.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Chile with tremors felt hundreds of miles away

SANTIAGO, Chile – A magnitude 7.4 earthquake rocked parts of South America on Thursday. Despite widespread shaking, there were no initial reports of fatalities near the quake’s epicenter.

The United States Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 7.4 earthquake occurred outside the town of San Pedro de Atacama, in the eastern border region near Bolivia, Paraguay and Argentina.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was at a depth of more than 70 miles, which is not considered to be shallow.

"A moderate-intensity earthquake has just occurred with an epicenter near Antofagasta. I have already contacted the regional delegate, and so far, there are no reports of injuries or major damage, but teams are gathering information," Chilean President Gabriel Boric said in a statement.

7 FACTS ABOUT EARTHQUAKES

Some roadways were reported to be blocked by rocks and other debris during the initial hours after the quake.

Within 20 minutes of the initial shaking, both the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not anticipated.

If coastal inundation had been anticipated, the NTWC would have issued either a Tsunami Advisory or a Tsunami Watch until further information could be gathered.

Due to its proximity to the Pacific Ring of Fire, Chile has experienced several major earthquakes throughout its history.

THESE ARE THE WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL EARTHQUAKES ON RECORD

The country sits near where the Nazca Plate subducts beneath the South American Plate, causing seismic activity.

On May 22, 1960, a magnitude 9.5 earthquake occurred off the country’s coast and created a tsunami that traveled across the Pacific.

The quake remains the greatest seismic event ever recorded by instruments across the globe.

In 2010, an 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck Chile’s central region, resulting in the deaths of over 500 people and causing billions of dollars in damage.