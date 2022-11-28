Search

Extreme Weather
Published

How to protect your roof from snow and ice this winter

About 19% of all homeowners’ claims at Travelers Insurance are due to damages caused by snow, ice and freezing cold.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Vice President of Travelers Insurance Angie Orbann joins FOX Weather to discuss the best practices for protecting your home's roof this winter.

As winter approaches, many homeowners may need to assess the state of their roofs.

According to Travelers Insurance vice president Angie Orbann, about 19% of all homeowners’ claims at Travelers are due to damages caused by snow, ice and freezing cold.

Roofs often experience much of the damage. Snow – particularly dense snow or icy snow – can become heavy and place immense pressure on a roof.

Orbann provided several recommendations on how to help prevent this damage to your roof and home.

Check your roof

Look for any wear-and-tear, dips or anything else that may seem peculiar. Also consider having an inspection done by a professional roofer before a winter storm.

Invest in a roof rake

Available at hardware stores and online, roof rakes can help homeowners remove snow from their roofs while standing on the ground. Removing snow can help alleviate pressure a roof may experience from heavy snow.

Remove snow before more snow falls

The 74 inches of snow that fell on this nursery greenhouse in collapsed the structure. 

If your roof already has snow on it from one storm, snow from additional snow storms will place extra weight on your roof. So, Orbann advises keeping a close eye on the weather to see what storms may be on the horizon.

Orbann noted that homeowners should also pay attention to the amount of ice building up on their roofs. Ice can weigh about five times more than fluffy snow, she said.

Don’t remove too much snow 

Orbann said leaving an inch or two of snow on your roof is fine, as removing much more may put your roof shingles or roof covering at risk of being scraped. These scrapes can eventually lead to leaks.

Clear your gutters and downspouts

Making sure your gutters and downspouts are clear of debris, ice and snow can help prevent snow and melted ice water from a backup onto your roof. If you see icicles forming from your roofs and gutters, it’s a sign that the gutters are backed up.

Beware the ice dams

Ice dams are strips of ice that form on a roof when heavy snow melts in the daytime and then refreezes when temperatures drop at night. 

When frozen, the ice dams can trap water on the roof. After several days of freezing and melting, the dams can cause ice and melted water to make their way under shingles and into your home.

