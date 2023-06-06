Video shows Italian pilot narrowly avoiding flying into funnel cloud

An Italian pilot flying near Mount Etna narrowly avoided flying into a funnel cloud spinning in the sky when severe weather struck June 1, and the incident was caught on video.

Giuseppe Stuppiello was a passenger on board the aircraft and told Storyful that the turbulent weather was unexpected.

The plan, according to Stuppiello, was to fly from an airfield in Calatabiano, Italy, on a trip around Mount Etna.

"The weather was getting worse and worse in the valley on the other side of the volcano, and we tried to exit below the ceiling," he said.

Stuppiello added that they were looking for a way out of the severe weather.

In the video, rain begins to hit the windshield, and that’s when the spinning funnel cloud comes into view.

The plane was able to avoid the funnel cloud and continued to find a way out of the thunderstorm.