See it: Kangaroo among those rescued during Australia floods from Tropical Cyclone Alfred

BRISBANE, Australia – A kangaroo was among the rescued after Tropical Cyclone Alfred recently battered Australia, producing heavy rains and flash flooding along the coast.

The storm had churned off the coast of the northeast Australian state of Queensland for weeks before then moving onto land Friday with plenty of moisture. Peak rainfall totals over a 7-day period reached as high as 28-45 inches, according to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology.

Flooding devastated many areas, trapping residents across the region and leading to multiple rescues, as shown by photos and videos shared by the Queensland Fire Department.

One of those rescues involved a kangaroo named "Skippy," who the QFD said was stuck in a flooded culvert in the town of Munruben just south of Brisbane.

"Three firefighters managed to rescue the 'roo from the water, and it was left in the hands of animal carers, who oversaw the entire operation to make sure things didn’t get too stressful for poor old Skip," officials with the QFD said.

They shared a photo on Monday of the kangaroo, as he was cradled in a blanket by one of his rescuers.

TROPICAL CYCLONE ALFRED REVEALS 130-YEAR-OLD SHIPWRECK ON AUSTRALIA BEACH

They also rescued five dogs who, along with their owners, were stranded in their home by the floodwaters. Photos of their rescue show the pups riding in a bright red and yellow inflatable boat as they were being evacuated.

"The dogs were 'pawfect' passengers and had their tails wagging as they were brought safely back to dry land," noted the QFD.

Fire crews were also called out to help humans whose vehicles became stuck in floodwaters.

Drone video shows individuals sitting or standing on top of their trucks, as murky brown floodwaters rushed around their partially submerged vehicles.