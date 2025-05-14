Search
Explosive eruption at Philippines volcano caught on video as cities report hearing rumbling sounds, ashfall

Ashfall was reported in several communities of Negros Occidental, and officials asked residents to use protective masks or use a wet cloth to prevent ash inhalation.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
NEGROS ISLAND, Philippines An explosive eruption at the Kanlaon Volcano in the Philippines spewed ash onto several cities on Negros Island early Tuesday morning, and the event was caught on video.

According to the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the eruption began just before 3 a.m. local time on Tuesday and lasted for about five minutes based on seismic and infrasound data.

This animated image shows an eruption at the Philippines’ Kanlaon Volcano during the early morning hours of May 13, 2025.

(Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology/X / FOX Weather)

Officials said the eruption generated a grayish plume of toxic ash and smoke that billowed nearly 3 miles high before it began to drift off to the southwest.

The eruption was powerful enough that officials said rumbling sounds were heard in several communities, and "ballistic fragments" were seen being tossed around the volcano's crater within a few hundred feet and caused the burning of vegetation near the summit.

Ashfall was also reported in several communities of Negros Occidental, and officials asked residents to use protective masks or use a wet cloth to prevent ash inhalation.

PHIVOLCS recommended after an eruption in April that communities within a 3.7-mile radius of the summit crater remain evacuated.

