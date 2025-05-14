Explosive eruption at Philippines volcano caught on video as cities report hearing rumbling sounds, ashfall

NEGROS ISLAND, Philippines – An explosive eruption at the Kanlaon Volcano in the Philippines spewed ash onto several cities on Negros Island early Tuesday morning, and the event was caught on video.

According to the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the eruption began just before 3 a.m. local time on Tuesday and lasted for about five minutes based on seismic and infrasound data.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Officials said the eruption generated a grayish plume of toxic ash and smoke that billowed nearly 3 miles high before it began to drift off to the southwest.

The eruption was powerful enough that officials said rumbling sounds were heard in several communities, and "ballistic fragments" were seen being tossed around the volcano's crater within a few hundred feet and caused the burning of vegetation near the summit.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Ashfall was also reported in several communities of Negros Occidental, and officials asked residents to use protective masks or use a wet cloth to prevent ash inhalation.

PHIVOLCS recommended after an eruption in April that communities within a 3.7-mile radius of the summit crater remain evacuated.