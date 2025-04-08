Search
Watch: Volcano explosively erupts in Philippines sending toxic smoke, fumes into surrounding communities

According to information provided by the Department of Science and Technology's Philippine Institute of Volcano and Seismology, the eruption occurred at 5:51 a.m. local time and lasted for just under an hour.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Watch: Video shows moment Philippines volcano explosively erupts

An explosive eruption occurred at the Kanlaon volcano in the Philippines on Tuesday morning local time, and dramatic video provided by officials shows the moment thick plumes of toxic smoke and ash began to billow from its summit crater.

An explosive eruption at the Kanlaon volcano in the Philippines was caught on camera on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Watch: Explosive eruption of Kanlaon volcano in Philippines

According to information provided by the Department of Science and Technology's Philippine Institute of Volcano and Seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOSOT), the eruption occurred at 5:51 a.m. local time (5:51 p.m. EDT on Monday) and lasted for just under an hour.

"The eruption generated a gray voluminous plume that slowly rose to (13,123 feet) above the vent before bending and drifting west and southwest," officials said.

The sound of the eruption was heard across the region, and pyroclastic flows were seen descending the southern slopes within a little more than a half-mile of the crater.

"Large ballistic fragments were also observed to have been thrown around the crater within a few hundred meters and caused burning of vegetation near the volcano summit," officials said.

Ashfall and sulfurous fumes were also observed in local communities surrounding the volcano.

At least 14 volcanic earthquakes were also reported during the eruption, prompting officials to issue a Level 3 alert. 

That alert level recommends residents within about 4 miles of the volcano to evacuate.

