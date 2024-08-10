Pennsylvania man escapes chest-deep water in home during flooding from Debby's remnants

WESTFIELD, Penn. – Shane Davis of Tioga County, Pennsylvania, was in his home Friday when flash flooding quickly overtook him.

"One moment I was standing talking to my housemate, and we noticed that some of the water was building up, and less than two or three minutes later, we were in our ankles scrambling to get stuff out of here," he told FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne.

Davis said that within 10 minutes, he was up to his knees in water. Within 15 minutes, the water had risen up to his waist. Before he knew it, the water level had reached his chest.

He tried to salvage what he could, but with the water rising as quickly as it did, his efforts were futile.

"I tried to get what I could out of here, but the house is a complete loss, more or less, for everything inside, anyway," Davis said.

His story is one of many in the northern Pennsylvania community of Westfield and nearby towns, where flash flooding from Debby’s remnants caused mass devastation.

A nearby river rose 10 feet within six hours, submerging the neighboring community in chest-deep water.

Some people were only able to escape their flooded homes by climbing onto their roofs and being airlifted by a National Guard helicopter or by boat. Dive teams were also dispatched to assist in search and rescue efforts.

About 100 people were evacuated across Tioga County. According to officials, they are still trying to account for some people.

The flooding was so powerful that the stone foundation of one home was removed. Other homes were dislodged from their foundations.

Sheds, tractors and bales of hay were swept away by the sheer power of the water.

As of Saturday morning, the floods had largely receded in most areas. Residents were busy cleaning and salvaging what they could.