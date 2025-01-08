Woman showered by embers as homes along Malibu street burn in Palisades Fire

MALIBU, Calif. – A photographer narrowly escaped the blowing flames and burning embers of the Palisades Fire in Southern California.

Annestacia Komarovsk was documenting the wildfire as it engulfed structures in Malibu.

"Homes are burning everywhere. They’re everywhere," she says as she steps out of her vehicle.

She then walks toward one of the burning homes on the side of the road. However, powerful winds blow smoke and a flurry of embers toward Komarovsk, forcing her to seek refuge back in her vehicle.

"I’m sorry, I can’t keep doing this…ow!" she can be heard saying, as the hot embers surround her.

As she turns her vehicle around and begins driving toward other burning structures, she is stopped by a police car. She tells the officer that she is a member of the press, but he stresses the importance of her leaving.

"It’s getting too dangerous for everyone, even press," he says. "You must go. Go, go, go."

However, the direction the officer tells her to go appears to be surrounded by flames and smoke, making Komarovsk reticent about leaving in that direction.

"That’s an inferno," she says.

Ultimately, Komarovsk makes her way through to evacuate, following the police officer ahead of her. As she does, burning homes and other structures can be seen lighting the way and heard crackling as they burn.

The Palisade Fire has burned more than 15,000 acres as of Wednesday evening, according to CAL FIRE. They noted that it has destroyed about 1,000 structures.