Video: California wildfires scorch hundreds of homes, force thousands of evacuations

Extreme Weather
All of the Southern California wildfires remain 0% contained as the fires continue to spread rapidly.

The last remaining wall of a Los Angeles home engulfed in flames collapsed as a FOX camera was rolling on the scene. Jan. 8, 2025. 11:12

LOS ANGELES – At least two people have died after multiple wildfires exploded in size in Southern California from Tuesday into Wednesday. Fueled by strong winds gusting between 50 and 80 mph at times, the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires continue to grow rapidly. 

Two people were killed by the Eaton Fire, which has burned more than 2,000 acres in Los Angeles County, fire officials said Wednesday. 

Several firefighters and civilians were injured in the fires, officials said. 

Videos from Los Angeles on Tuesday night show the destruction of the Palisades Fire, which has scorched more than 3,000 acres in just 24 hours. 

LOS ANGELES ENGULFED BY DEADLY APOCALYPTIC WILDFIRES FUELED BY HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS AMID DIRE EVACUATIONS

The Palisades Fire has burned hindreds of homes in Los Angeles and surrounding areas as winds fuel the blaze. The fire has burned nearly 3,000 acres as of Wednesday morning.  01:28

Hundreds of homes and businesses in Los Angeles have burned as a result of the blaze. 

The Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) is closed in many areas due to fire burning on either side of the road, making for extremely dangerous conditions. 

The Palisades Fire erupted Tuesday in Los Angeles, fueled by strong winds gusting between 50-80 mph. Video from the Pacific Coast Highway shows homes and power poles on fire as the fire continues its rapid spread. 01:50

Another video from Tuesday evening shows what it's like driving along the PCH. "It's like driving through hell," said Alexandra Datig, who shared the video via Storyful. 

At least 32,500 people near the area of the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County are under evacuation orders, fire officials said. 

Firefighters worked tirelessly overnight to try and contain the Palisades, Hurst and Eaton fires, but all three fires remain 0% contained. 

Two other fires, the Woodley and Tyler fires, started on Wednesday morning. 

A satellite timelapse from CIRA/CSU shows the wildfires burning in southern California Tuesday night. The Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires have burned thousands of acres combined.  00:12

The fires erupted and spread so rapidly that satellite imagery captured the Palisades and Eaton fires Tuesday night. 

A photo taken from a passenger plane heading into Los Angeles International Airport shows the fire from above, scorching the land below. 

Photo from plane shows wildfires scorching southern California.

