Video: California wildfires scorch hundreds of homes, force thousands of evacuations

LOS ANGELES – At least two people have died after multiple wildfires exploded in size in Southern California from Tuesday into Wednesday. Fueled by strong winds gusting between 50 and 80 mph at times, the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires continue to grow rapidly.

Two people were killed by the Eaton Fire, which has burned more than 2,000 acres in Los Angeles County, fire officials said Wednesday.

Several firefighters and civilians were injured in the fires, officials said.

Videos from Los Angeles on Tuesday night show the destruction of the Palisades Fire, which has scorched more than 3,000 acres in just 24 hours.

LOS ANGELES ENGULFED BY DEADLY APOCALYPTIC WILDFIRES FUELED BY HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS AMID DIRE EVACUATIONS

Hundreds of homes and businesses in Los Angeles have burned as a result of the blaze.

The Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) is closed in many areas due to fire burning on either side of the road, making for extremely dangerous conditions.

Another video from Tuesday evening shows what it's like driving along the PCH. "It's like driving through hell," said Alexandra Datig, who shared the video via Storyful.

At least 32,500 people near the area of the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County are under evacuation orders, fire officials said.

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

Firefighters worked tirelessly overnight to try and contain the Palisades, Hurst and Eaton fires, but all three fires remain 0% contained.

Two other fires, the Woodley and Tyler fires, started on Wednesday morning.

The fires erupted and spread so rapidly that satellite imagery captured the Palisades and Eaton fires Tuesday night.

A photo taken from a passenger plane heading into Los Angeles International Airport shows the fire from above, scorching the land below.