Video: California wildfires scorch hundreds of homes, force thousands of evacuations

The last remaining wall of a Los Angeles home engulfed in flames collapsed as a FOX camera was rolling on the scene. Jan. 8, 2025.
LOS ANGELES – At least two people have died after multiple wildfires exploded in size in Southern California from Tuesday into Wednesday. Fueled by strong winds gusting between 50 and 80 mph at times, the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires continue to grow rapidly.
Two people were killed by the Eaton Fire, which has burned more than 2,000 acres in Los Angeles County, fire officials said Wednesday.
Several firefighters and civilians were injured in the fires, officials said.
Videos from Los Angeles on Tuesday night show the destruction of the Palisades Fire, which has scorched more than 3,000 acres in just 24 hours.
The Palisades Fire erupted Tuesday in Los Angeles, fueled by strong winds gusting between 50-80 mph. Video from the Pacific Coast Highway shows homes and power poles on fire as the fire continues its rapid spread.
Another video from Tuesday evening shows what it's like driving along the PCH. "It's like driving through hell," said Alexandra Datig, who shared the video via Storyful.
At least 32,500 people near the area of the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County are under evacuation orders, fire officials said.
Image 1 of 8
SYLMAR, CA - JANUARY 08: The Hurst fire burns in the hills above Sylmar, CA on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Image 2 of 8
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 8: A firefighter watches the flames from the Palisades Fire burning homes on the Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. The fast-moving wildfire has grown to more than 2900-acres and is threatening homes in the coastal neighborhood amid intense Santa Ana Winds and dry conditions in Southern California.
(Apu Gomes)
Image 3 of 8
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 8: A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire while it burns homes at Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. The fast-moving wildfire has grown to more than 2900-acres and is threatening homes in the coastal neighborhood amid intense Santa Ana Winds and dry conditions in Southern California.
(Apu Gomes)
Image 4 of 8
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 8: Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire while it burns homes on the Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. The fast-moving wildfire has grown to more than 2900-acres and is threatening homes in the coastal neighborhood amid intense Santa Ana Winds and dry conditions in Southern California.
(Apu Gomes)
Image 5 of 8
A helicopter flies over homes threatened by the wind-driven Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, January 7, 2025. A fast-moving brushfire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked evacuations Tuesday as "life threatening" winds whipped the region. More than 200 acres (80 hectares) was burning in Pacific Palisades, a upscale spot with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains, shuttering a key highway and blanketing the area with thick smoke.
(David Swanson / AFP)
Image 6 of 8
Firefighters battle the Eaton Fire in strong winds as many homes burn on January 7, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
(David McNew/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 8
A firefighter douses flames during the Eaton fire in Pasadena, California on January 08, 2025. Multiple fast-moving wildfires broke out in Los Angeles county burning buildings and causing thousands to evacuate as "life threatening" winds whipped the region. Frightened residents abandoned their cars on one of the only roads in and out of the upscale Pacific Palisades area, fleeing on foot from the 770-acre (310-hectare) blaze engulfing an area crammed with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 8 of 8
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - JANUARY 07: Lifeguard towers go up in flames along Malibu beach in the Palisades Fire on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)
(Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)
Firefighters worked tirelessly overnight to try and contain the Palisades, Hurst and Eaton fires, but all three fires remain 0% contained.
Two other fires, the Woodley and Tyler fires, started on Wednesday morning.