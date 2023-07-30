Search
Eastern Kentucky floods haunt survivors trying to move forward one year later

Eastern Kentucky flooding survivors are rebuilding on higher ground with the help of the Housing Development Alliance.

By Nicole Valdes , Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
July 28th marked one year since the worst flooding in eastern Kentucky.

One year later: Kentucky residents remember devastating flooding

July 28th marked one year since the worst flooding in eastern Kentucky.

HAZARD, Kentucky – On a hot July day, Carolyn Short can be found enjoying the view from her new front porch with a breeze blowing her wind chimes. Despite the heat, she enjoys the fresh air. 

One year ago on July 27, 2022, Short's view was dangerously different as she climbed into her attic as a last effort to survive the deadly flash flooding emergency that tore through her community in Perry County, destroying thousands of homes.

Over four days, the National Weather Service issued multiple Flash Flooding Emergencies across Eastern Kentucky. The flooding came overnight when many were asleep. 

"It was like one minute there was a little bit of water the next minute it’s up to your waist, and you can’t get out the door," Short recalls. "We couldn’t move, we tried. We did try to escape we couldn’t." 

THESE VIDEOS TELL THE STORY OF CATASTROPHIC FLOODING IN KENTUCKY

When she felt like there was nowhere else to go Short went up into the attic.

  A view of damaged area after flood caused by heavy rainfall in surrounding towns in Hazard, Kentucky, United States on August, 8, 2022
    Image 1 of 8

    A view of damaged area after flood caused by heavy rainfall in surrounding towns in Hazard, Kentucky, United States on August, 8, 2022.  (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  Image 2 of 8

    JACKSON, KY - JULY 30: Command Sergeant Major Tim Lewis of the Kentucky National Guard secures Candace Spencer, 24, while she holds her son Wyatt Spencer, 1, after being airlifted on July 30, 2022 from South Fork, Breathitt County, Kentucky.  (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

  A woman and her dog wait on a neighbors rooftop for rescue in Letcher County, Kentucky from flooding.
    Image 3 of 8

    A woman and her dog wait on a neighbors rooftop for rescue in Letcher County, Kentucky from flooding. (Image: Terry Adams Sr.)

  Image 4 of 8

      ( )

  Kentucky flooding
    Image 5 of 8

    Photos from outside of Buckhorn School in Perry County, Kentucky, showed feet of water in the school after a nearby creek quickly rose outside its banks. (Johnny Ray Feltner)

  Image 6 of 8

    Floodwaters approach a business in Hindman, Kentucky on July 28, 2022. (Image: Tyler Wolfe / WKCB Radio)

  A firetruck in floodwaters moving across Hindman, Kentucky on July 28, 2022. (Image: Tyler Wolfe / WKCB Radio)
    Image 7 of 8

    A firetruck in floodwaters moving across Hindman, Kentucky on July 28, 2022. (Image: Tyler Wolfe / WKCB Radio)

  Sergeant Thorin Brant of the Kentucky National Guard carries children from a helicopter at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Airport after being airlifted from South Fork, Kentucky during a recon and rescue mission in Breathitt County, near Hazard, Kentucky.
    Image 8 of 8

     Sergeant Thorin Brant of the Kentucky National Guard carries children from a helicopter at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Airport after being airlifted from South Fork, Kentucky during a recon and rescue mission in Breathitt County, near Hazard, Kentucky. Flood waters have receded but still surround much of the area. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

"We waited, and we waited, and we waited, and every moment seemed like it was going to be the last," she said.

When the rain was over, 16 inches had fallen, turning peaceful creeks into raging rivers, sending water so fast and intense it swept homes off foundations and carried away cars. More than 40 people died in the flooding, and thousands of homes were destroyed, leaving people like Short starting from scratch. 

As the water receded, Short said reality set in. Bridges were gone, cars tossed around like toys and family photos were scattered among muddy debris. 

'HOUSES ARE FLOATING AWAY': FAMILIES TRAPPED AS FLOODWATERS TEAR THROUGH EASTERN KENTUCKY

Tonya Smith said the flooding still feels like a bad dream.

"It’s just hard to believe that water could do something that bad," Smith said. 

FOX Weather's Nicole Valdes spoke with residents who survived the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky as they sort through the remains of their homes and belongings.

Stories of survival from residents in eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding

FOX Weather's Nicole Valdes spoke with residents who survived the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky as they sort through the remains of their homes and belongings. 

Smith's home in Hazard was carried away, down a hill and smashed into a tree. Thankfully, Smith and her son got out in time, but they still lost everything.

"I’m glad that we were awake and keeping an eye on it and able to get out in time," she said. "Because if not, there would’ve been no way we would’ve made it the way the water was."

In a few months, similar to Short, Smith and her son will have a new home. 

HERO ON THE WATER: RELATIVE AMONG SEVERAL KENTUCKIANS RESCUED BY KAYAKER

The Housing Development Alliance is helping survivors get a glimpse of their new normal. The nonprofit organization is building homes for those who lost theirs to the floods. In the last year, the organization has constructed and sold 10, working with survivors to combine all available funds from federal, state, and local grants along with donations. 

"A lot of folks are still living in trailers, there’s still living with family members, and they’ll tell you all they want to do is go home," said Mindy Miller with the Housing Development Alliance. "They want to go home, and that’s what the Housing Development Alliance is here to do." 

Homes are being rebuilt in safer areas on higher ground.

The flooding destroyed an area that was already struggling socioeconomically. Much of Hazard, Kentucky, still looks like the storm happened yesterday. 

"When a disaster like this hits, it’s hitting people that have the least resources, who are going to be least able to recover from it," Miller said.

Short said on the first night in her new home, she slept soundly for the first time in nearly a year.

"I slept like a baby the first week I was here," she said. "It was like I had my REM sleep back; I was resting again."

