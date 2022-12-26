Search

Watch: Oklahoma firefighters rescue dog stuck in frozen lake

Oklahoma City Fire Department Stations 30 and 40 responded to the rescue. Video of the rescue shows one firefighter who used a paddle boat to reach the dog.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Firefighters from the Oklahoma City Fire Department rescued a dog that had fallen into a frozen lake.

The rescue occurred on Christmas Eve, after the dog fell through the iced-over Pines West Lake in northwestern Oklahoma City.

Video of the rescue shows one firefighter who had ventured out to the middle of the frozen lake in a blue and white paddle boat. 

The dog's owner stands near the shore, as a firefighter attempts to pull the dog out of the water.

The paddle boat was already on the lakeshore when they arrived, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Standing close to shore on the icy lake is the dog’s owner, who can be seen holding a rope that was attached to the pup.

The pup’s furry, golden head pops up behind the paddle boat as the firefighter attempts to hoist the animal onto the paddle boat.

After a couple tugs, the pup is brought onto the boat.

The boat, with pup and firefighter onboard, are pulled across the frozen lake and onto shore by firefighters.

The dog, who was sopping wet, was then carried off of the boat. 

The animal had no apparent injuries, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

