Earthquake rattles parts of Ohio amid severe weather threat on Tuesday

BUFFALO, Ohio – A small earthquake rattled parts of Ohio on Tuesday morning, just as people across the region braced for strong to severe thunderstorms later in the afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported the magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck about a mile south-southeast of Buffalo just after 10 a.m. local time at a depth of less than a mile.

According to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" map, residents in the Cambridge area reported feeling the ground move when the earthquake was reported.

So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake comes as more than 69 million people from Texas to the Northeast, including Ohio, brace for the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday.