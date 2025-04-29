Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

Earthquake rattles parts of Ohio amid severe weather threat on Tuesday

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck about a mile south-southeast of Buffalo just after 10 a.m. local time at a depth of less than a mile.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
More than 69 million people along a 2,000-mile stretch of the U.S. from Texas to the Northeast will be at risk of seeing severe weather on Tuesday. FOX Weather Meteorologists Stephen Morgan and Marissa Torres break down the latest forecast on April 29, 2025.

Multiday severe weather threat continues Tuesday along 2,000-mile stretch from Texas to Northeast

More than 69 million people along a 2,000-mile stretch of the U.S. from Texas to the Northeast will be at risk of seeing severe weather on Tuesday. FOX Weather Meteorologists Stephen Morgan and Marissa Torres break down the latest forecast on April 29, 2025.

BUFFALO, Ohio – A small earthquake rattled parts of Ohio on Tuesday morning, just as people across the region braced for strong to severe thunderstorms later in the afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported the magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck about a mile south-southeast of Buffalo just after 10 a.m. local time at a depth of less than a mile.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows details regarding an earthquake in Ohio on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

This graphic shows details regarding an earthquake in Ohio on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

According to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" map, residents in the Cambridge area reported feeling the ground move when the earthquake was reported.

So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake comes as more than 69 million people from Texas to the Northeast, including Ohio, brace for the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday.

Tags
Loading...