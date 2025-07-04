At least 3 dead in central New Jersey after severe thunderstorms rip through Northeast

PLAINFIELD, N.J.– Severe thunderstorms that tore through the Northeast on Thursday night have left at least three people dead in central New Jersey.

Officials confirm two men died in Plainfield. The 25- and 75-year-old men were driving during the height of the storms when a tree fell on their vehicle.

"Our hearts are heavy today. This tragedy is a sobering reminder of the power of nature and the fragility of life," Plainfield Mayor Adian O. Mapp said. "We mourn with the families and stand ready to support them in every way possible."

Video from Plainfield on Friday morning showed a large tree on a home in a neighborhood.

Another person died in the borough of North Plainfield during the storms, but officials didn't give any further details.

"The storm, characterized by wind gusts estimated to be up to 80 mph, left a trail of destruction, particularly on the west side of the Borough," a fire department news release said.

The borough's fire department said numerous power and utility lines were knocked down, and several homes sustained "significant structural harm."

Both Plainfield and North Plainfield were placed under a state of emergency Thursday evening, which is still in effect Friday as damage is assessed and clean-up begins. Plainfield canceled all 4th of July activities.

There were more than two dozen storm reports from the National Weather Service around central New Jersey where wind gusts of between 60-65 mph were recorded.

NEW YORK CITY AREA, I-95 CORRIDOR SLAMMED BY THUNDERSTORMS ON EVE OF THE 4TH OF JULY

In Fanwood, New Jersey, a tree was reported to have fallen onto a moving train, but there were no reports of injuries there.

Stormy weather has moved offshore for the rest of the weekend.