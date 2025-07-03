New York City, I-95 corridor face severe storm threat for Thursday evening commute

NEW YORK – Thursday evening's commute for any last-minute Fourth of July travelers along the Interstate 95 corridor could be dampened by a budding threat of severe thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) placed much of the Northeast under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

Northeast severe storm threat on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Severe storms were already erupting by late Thursday morning across New England before the threat shifts south toward the I-95 corridor later in the day.

The SPC issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of New Hampshire and Maine until 6 p.m. ET.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated by a yellow box. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red boxes, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple boxes. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green boxes, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink boxes. Severe Thunderstorm Watches are indicated in yellow shading, while Tornado Watches are indicated in dark-red shading.

(FOX Weather)



Areas in the Northeast and New England from Philadelphia to New York City to Boston should be on alert during the afternoon and evening when the storms shift south.

Scattered damaging wind gusts of 50-65 mph and large hail are the primary threats with these thunderstorms.

These storms come on the heels of numerous severe storms that impacted the I-95 corridor at the start of the week, leading to hours-long air travel delays.

Storms started in upstate New York Thursday morning before moving up into New England.

As the day heats up, storm energy does, too. A belt of stronger winds aloft will increase the wind shear, which, in conjunction with the instability, will allow for some of the thunderstorms to become severe.

WHAT IS WIND SHEAR?

Northeast severe storm threat on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



For the I-95 corridor, storms will ramp up around the evening commute but could pop up as soon as 3-4 p.m., according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Flight delays are also possible in Boston and New York City after the evening rush hour.

WHERE RAIN COULD DISRUPT FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND EVENTS, FIREWORKS AND PARADES

Fourth of July forecast for the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



By Friday, things should clear out, making for a nice day across the Northeast and New England.