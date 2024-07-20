2 new jets set to join Hurricane Hunters fleet over the next few years

Hurricane science will soon experience a boost as the NOAA announced that it will purchase another aircraft to support its forecasts, research and missions.

The aircraft will be a fully modified G550 aircraft, designed to fly fast, for great distances and at a maximum altitude of 51,000 feet, NOAA said.

Its agility allows the aircraft to fly right above hurricanes and tropical cyclones, gathering highly detailed information about the storms.

This information will be used to refine forecasts looking at the track and intensity of hurricanes. Having improved forecasts that are also available earlier in a storm’s lifespan will provide a longer lead time for cities and citizens to prepare for oncoming storms.

"The acquisition of these highly capable aircraft is a major step forward in the recapitalization of NOAA’s aircraft fleet, which forecasters, researchers and decision-makers depend on for life-saving information," said Vice Adm. (select) Nancy Hann, director of the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations.

HOW 'KERMIT,' 'MISS PIGGY' AND 'GONZO' HUNT DOWN HURRICANES

The G550 will join NOAA’s fleet known as Hurricane Hunters in 2028, NOAA said. It will be the second jet of its kind that the agency ordered, with the first expected to be delivered in 2025.

Both G550s will support the work of other aircraft in the Hurricane Hunters fleet – two Lockheed WP-3D Orion turboprop aircraft. Whereas the G550s have two engines and are capable of flying above hurricanes, the larger Orions have four engines and fly directly into storms to gather data.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"These new state-of-the-art aircraft will greatly enhance NOAA’s ability to gather data critical to hurricane research and forecasting, atmospheric river research and forecasting, climate studies and other missions," said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. "Infrastructure investments like this protect both lives and livelihoods."

The upcoming G550s will be produced by Georgia-based Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. The aircraft will be based in Lakeland, Florida, where the NOAA Aircraft Operations Center is located.