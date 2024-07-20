Search
2 new jets set to join Hurricane Hunters fleet over the next few years

The two new aircraft will be fully modified G550s, built by Georgia-based Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. The first will join the fleet in 2025 and the second will arrive in 2028.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season begins on Saturday, and forecasters are preparing for what could be an extremely active season. FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell got an inside look at how hurricane hunters prepare to fly into dangerous hurricanes to gather potentially life-saving information.

FILE: FOX Weather gets inside look at how hurricane hunters gather life-saving information by flying into the storm

Hurricane science will soon experience a boost as the NOAA announced that it will purchase another aircraft to support its forecasts, research and missions.

The aircraft will be a fully modified G550 aircraft, designed to fly fast, for great distances and at a maximum altitude of 51,000 feet, NOAA said. 

Its agility allows the aircraft to fly right above hurricanes and tropical cyclones, gathering highly detailed information about the storms.

Artist concept of NOAA G550 courtesy Gulfstream. (Image credit: Gulfstream)

Artist concept of NOAA G550.

(Gulfstream / FOX Weather)

This information will be used to refine forecasts looking at the track and intensity of hurricanes. Having improved forecasts that are also available earlier in a storm’s lifespan will provide a longer lead time for cities and citizens to prepare for oncoming storms.

"The acquisition of these highly capable aircraft is a major step forward in the recapitalization of NOAA’s aircraft fleet, which forecasters, researchers and decision-makers depend on for life-saving information," said Vice Adm. (select) Nancy Hann, director of the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations.

HOW 'KERMIT,' 'MISS PIGGY' AND 'GONZO' HUNT DOWN HURRICANES

The G550 will join NOAA’s fleet known as Hurricane Hunters in 2028, NOAA said. It will be the second jet of its kind that the agency ordered, with the first expected to be delivered in 2025.

View from NOAA's Gulfstream IV-SP as it flies over an atmospheric river system during a mission on January 9, 2023.

View from NOAA's Gulfstream IV-SP as it flies over an atmospheric river system during a mission on January 9, 2023. The Gulfstream IV-SP will be replaced by the G550 aircraft that will be delivered to NOAA in 2025.

(Rich Henning / NOAA)

Both G550s will support the work of other aircraft in the Hurricane Hunters fleet – two Lockheed WP-3D Orion turboprop aircraft. Whereas the G550s have two engines and are capable of flying above hurricanes, the larger Orions have four engines and fly directly into storms to gather data.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"These new state-of-the-art aircraft will greatly enhance NOAA’s ability to gather data critical to hurricane research and forecasting, atmospheric river research and forecasting, climate studies and other missions," said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. "Infrastructure investments like this protect both lives and livelihoods."

Waddington (left) and CAPT Kristie Twining (right) in the cockpit of NOAA's Gulfstream-IV Hurricane Hunter jet.

Waddington (left) and CAPT Kristie Twining (right) in the cockpit of NOAA's Gulfstream-IV Hurricane Hunter jet.

(CDR Brad Fritzler / NOAA)

(CDR Brad Fritzler / NOAA)

The upcoming G550s will be produced by Georgia-based Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. The aircraft will be based in Lakeland, Florida, where the NOAA Aircraft Operations Center is located.

