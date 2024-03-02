Video shows pileup on highway during snowstorm in Canada

CALGARY, Canada – Video shot Thursday showed the aftermath of a multi-vehicle pileup in the Canadian province of Alberta.

The accident occurred near the city of Calgary on Highway 1 as a snowstorm swept through the area.

The video opens with a shot of a black vehicle with its passenger-side airbag deployed and its window and side-view mirror bashed in.

The camera then pans left, showing pieces of debris littering the highway and vehicles with crumpled up front and rear fenders. In the distance, traffic can be seen standing still.

According to Abdullah Alakkad, who shot the video, the snowstorm created little visibility when he approached the pileup.

"One moment you’re looking at a wall of white snow, a blink of an eye later and the rear end of a semi-truck is staring you in the face," he said. "Speeds 50 kilometers per hour (about 30 mph), too fast. People piled on."

Up to 20 vehicles were involved, according to a local report. They noted that two people were transported to a hospital for possible injuries.