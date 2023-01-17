Passengers forced to evacuate after mudslide stalls train in California

FREMONT, Calif. – Passengers aboard an Altamont Corridor Express train traveling westbound near Niles Canyon, in the San Francisco Bay Area, on Tuesday had to be evacuated after a mudslide blocked the tracks.

Officials told KTVU FOX 2 the train did not derail, and there were no injuries or equipment damaged by the mudslide.

'ONE LAST GUT PUNCH': CALIFORNIA'S NEARLY MONTHLONG STRETCH OF ATMOSPHERIC RIVER STORMS COMING TO AN END

Union Pacific crews were on their way to inspect the tracks and work to get them cleared.

The train stalled about 9:30 a.m. PST.

Train service in San Jose is not expected to be affected.

Niles Canyon in Fremont is prone to mudslides.

The road was closed last week because of heavy rains in the area but has since reopened.