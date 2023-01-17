Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Passengers forced to evacuate after mudslide stalls train in California

Officials said the train did not derail, and there were no injuries or equipment damaged by the mudslide.

By KTVU Staff Source FOX 2
Officials told KTVU the train did not derail and there were no injuries or equipment damaged by the mudslide.  00:48

Mudslide stalls train in California, passengers forced to evacuate

Officials told KTVU the train did not derail and there were no injuries or equipment damaged by the mudslide. 

FREMONT, Calif. – Passengers aboard an Altamont Corridor Express train traveling westbound near Niles Canyon, in the San Francisco Bay Area, on Tuesday had to be evacuated after a mudslide blocked the tracks. 

Officials told KTVU FOX 2 the train did not derail, and there were no injuries or equipment damaged by the mudslide. 

'ONE LAST GUT PUNCH': CALIFORNIA'S NEARLY MONTHLONG STRETCH OF ATMOSPHERIC RIVER STORMS COMING TO AN END

  • Image 1 of 4

    An ACE train was stalled because of a landslide in Niles Canyon in Fremont on Jan. 17, 2023. 

  • Image 2 of 4

    An ACE train was stalled because of a landslide in Niles Canyon in Fremont on Jan. 17, 2023. 

  • Image 3 of 4

    An ACE train was stalled because of a landslide in Niles Canyon in Fremont on Jan. 17, 2023. 

  • Image 4 of 4

    An ACE train was stalled because of a landslide in Niles Canyon in Fremont on Jan. 17, 2023. 

Union Pacific crews were on their way to inspect the tracks and work to get them cleared. 

The train stalled about 9:30 a.m. PST.

Train service in San Jose is not expected to be affected. 

Niles Canyon in Fremont is prone to mudslides. 

The road was closed last week because of heavy rains in the area but has since reopened. 

Tags
Loading.