Scientists provide update on status of Alaska's Mount Spurr volcano

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Scientists provided an update Thursday on the chances of an eruption of the Mount Spurr volcano in Alaska, a situation being closely monitored by officials in Anchorage, the state's largest city.

According to a statement from the Alaska Volcano Observatory, the likelihood of an eruption has decreased slightly since March because the volcano has exhibited fewer signs of unrest. However, the mountain remains at a yellow alert level because the unrest that is occurring is greater than normal, non-eruptive activity.

The AVO said that bad weather conditions have prevented another flight over the volcano to monitor any volcanic gases that may be venting from the mountain since the last one on March 21, nearly a month ago. Satellites have not detected any sulfur dioxide coming from the volcano since April 3, the AVO said, but that may be because of clouds that have kept Mount Spurr shrouded.

ALASKANS BUY PROTECTION FOR PETS AS MOUNT SPURR RUMBLES TOWARD POSSIBLE VOLCANIC ERUPTION

Scientists said that despite the lower activity, the volcano continues to exhibit signs of unrest in the form of earthquakes.

AVO said the unrest could continue to decline or pick up again, increasing the chances of an eruption. Until weather conditions improve and new gas data can be collected, no real determination can be made.

SEE IT: LAVA BUBBLES, BURSTS AS HAWAII'S KILAUEA VOLCANO RESUMES ERUPTION AFTER ITS LATEST NAP

Scientists said they are unable to give a timeframe for an eruption if one were to happen, but they do expect to see changes in data before one happens, as magma moves closer to the surface.

Mount Spurr hasn't erupted since 1992.

Authorities in Anchorage said they are keeping a close eye on Mount Spurr and are preparing for ashfall if an eruption were to occur. The biggest problems will be a drastic reduction in air quality and machinery becoming clogged with ash, officials said.