Alaskans buy protection for pets as Mount Spurr rumbles toward possible volcanic eruption

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – We love our pets and worry about their safety during natural disasters, especially something as unique as a volcanic eruption.

Scientists with the Alaska Volcano Observatory have said that Mount Spurr, a volcano located roughly 80 miles from Anchorage, is likely to erupt in the coming weeks or months based on elevated seismic activity.

In the event of an eruption, scientists said, it's highly possible ash will make its way to Anchorage, causing issues with air quality and possibly disrupting travel.

Anchorage Animal Care and Control (ACC) took to Facebook to remind pet owners of what to do for their pets to help prep for an eruption. They said anyone who has a pet with preexisting eye, nose, skin or respiratory conditions should talk to their vet about how to protect their furry friend during an eruption.

With that, Anchorage residents have been not only buying protective equipment for themselves, but also for their pets. These items include respirators, booties and goggles for their dogs.

AK Bark, a pet supply shop in Anchorage, is one place selling these types of things for pups. Owner Mark Robokoff said he's already sold roughly 600 pairs of dog goggles and pre-sold 2,000 dog respirator masks in the weeks since it was announced an eruption could happen.

"One of the advantages of being a small, locally owned business is that we can more quickly flex and pivot depending on local circumstances," Robokoff said. "And Alaska has a lot of weird circumstances."

"We get earthquakes," he said. "We get weird weather, and occasionally one of our mountains will blow up."

AK Bark sells two types of dog goggles. One is called Rex Specs, and another is called Doggles. Both brands are designed slightly differently, with Robokoff comparing Rex Specs to the look of ski goggles and Doggles to the look of swim goggles.

He said they always carried the goggles, but they really only sold once a week or so for special cases.

"They're generally more for adventure dogs," Robokoff said.

"When they made the Mount Spurr announcement, we instantly sold out of what stock we had," he said.

AK Bark arranged for expedited shipping to get more goggles in stock to help meet the demand for them. In addition to the goggles and respirators, the shop also carries full-body raincoats and booties for dogs, too.

Anchorage ACC said pet owners should brush off any ash that gets on a pet's fur if an eruption happens. They also said dogs should be kept inside during ashfall. If they have to go out, put booties on their feet.

Robokoff said the raincoats and booties, which AK Bark sells year-round, have been selling well because they can be used to protect the dog's skin and paws from any ash.

"I've got all the gear for my dogs, of course," Robokoff said. He has three dogs himself. A Greyhound named Dutch and two Whippets named Dyllon and Peysa.

People preparing

AVO said signs of unrest within Mount Spurr will increase leading up to an eruption, giving plenty of time to warn people. Robokoff said he and other locals are preparing their homes and cars, too.

"We're preparing for, essentially, an inconvenience," he said. "The volcanic ash wreaks havoc with anything mechanical, anything with moving parts."

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, ways to prepare for a volcanic eruption include moving vehicles and machinery under cover or placing a tarp over them to protect them from ash.

Robokoff said in the event of an eruption there are a few things he's planning to do.

"We're all just gonna huddle inside when that happens and try and get our dogs to pee before the ash starts to fall," he said.

How to prepare for ashfall

For more information on what to do during ashfall, the USGS has a list of recommendations:

Stay indoors.

Keep ash out of the house by keeping doors and windows shut. Shut down heat pumps and air conditioning units that draw outdoor air into the house.

If outside, seek shelter (e.g. in a car or building).

If exposed to ashfall, use a mask or cloth over the nose and mouth to help avoid inhaling ash. If possible, wear glasses instead of contact lenses as ash trapped behind lenses can damage your eyes.

Do not overload phone networks with non-emergency calls.

Seek information from official channels and follow any instructions from authorities.

Click here for more information from the USGS on how to prepare and what to do during and after a volcanic eruption.