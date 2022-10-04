More than 200 milk cows killed at Florida farm during Hurricane Ian

FOX 13 Tampa reporter Lloyd Sowers explains how farmers are worried about how long it will take to rebuild after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last week.
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - For years, Dakin Dairy Farm has been a point of pride for Manatee County's agricultural and ecotourism sectors – providing guided tours of the land and facilities housing 2,500 milk-producing cows.
After Hurricane Ian, flooding has changed the landscape around the farm near Myakka City, and farmers are worried about how long it might take to rebuild.
A "No Cars" signs on the damaged Pine Island Road following Hurricane Ian in Matlacha Isles, Florida, US, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Research firm Enki Holdings LLC pegs the economic cost of Hurricane Ian at $60 billion to $70 billion, based on damage to homes and infrastructure, as well as the cost of reconstruction and longer-term knock-on effects including the disruption in tourism. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images
( )
Image 2 of 25
Utility crews are seen examining downed power lines and traffic signals in Sarasota, Florida.
(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
Image 3 of 25
A resident walks past debris on Pine Island Road following Hurricane Ian in Matlacha Isles, Florida, US, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Research firm Enki Holdings LLC pegs the economic cost of Hurricane Ian at $60 billion to $70 billion, based on damage to homes and infrastructure, as well as the cost of reconstruction and longer-term knock-on effects including the disruption in tourism.
(Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg)
Image 4 of 25
A family is evacuated from their home near Kissimmee, Florida, by the National Guard on Oct. 1, 2022.
(Katie Byrne)
Image 5 of 25
National Guardsmen talk to eachother as they evacuate people from a flooded neighborhood near Kissimmee, Florida, on Oct. 1, 2022.
(Katie Byrne)
Image 6 of 25
Osceola County Firefighters inspect the flooded Good Samaritan Society Village, following Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Kissimmee, Florida.
(BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP)
Image 7 of 25
A vehicles wheels peek out of the water after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.
(Joe Raedle)
Image 8 of 25
In this aerial view, boats sit grounded in a woodland area and along the side of the road after being pushed by rising water from Hurricane Ian near Fort Myers Beach on September 29, 2022 in San Carlos Island, Florida.
(Win McNamee)
Image 9 of 25
In an aerial view, beach sand covers a roadway after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.
(Joe Raedle)
Image 10 of 25
In an aerial view, boats are piled on top of each other after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.
(Joe Raedle)
Image 11 of 25
People clear debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on September 30, 2022.
(GIORGIO VIERA/AFP)
Image 12 of 25
An aerial picture taken on September 30, 2022 shows a destroyed trailer park in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
(RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP)
Image 13 of 25
An aerial picture taken on September 30, 2022 shows destroyed houses in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
(RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP)
Image 14 of 25
Part of a destroyed mobile home park is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on September 30, 2022.
(GIORGIO VIERA/AFP)
Image 15 of 25
People clear debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on September 30, 2022.
(GIORGIO VIERA/AFP)
Image 16 of 25
A destroyed house at San Carlos Maritime Park following Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, US, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
(Eva Marie Uzcategui / Bloomberg)
Image 17 of 25
Homes in Sanbiel, Florida, were inundated with water from Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued several from this neighborhood Thursday.
(U.S. Coast Guard)
Image 18 of 25
Water was at least waist deep in Orlovista, Florida, on Thursday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office's Emergency Response Team was deployed to help in rescue operations. When the team goes out after a major storm, they ride in a high-water rescue vehicle that can safely drive through giant pools of water and over storm debris.
(Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
Image 19 of 25
Water was at least waist deep in Orlovista, Florida, on Thursday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office's Emergency Response Team was deployed to help in rescue operations. When the team goes out after a major storm, they ride in a high-water rescue vehicle that can safely drive through giant pools of water and over storm debris.
(Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
Image 20 of 25
Hurricane Ian flooded areas in Kissimmee, Florida after dropping more than a foot of rain. First responders used air boats to rescue dozens from flooded homes in the Kissimmee area on Sept. 29, 2022. (Image: Brandy Campbell/FOX Weather)
( )
Image 21 of 25
A home in Port Charlotte, Florida, that sustained significant damage during Hurricane Ian is seen Sept. 29, 2022.
( )
Image 22 of 25
Water rescues continue throughout Orange County. Florida, on Thursday.
(Orange County Fire Rescue)
Image 23 of 25
Water rescues continue throughout Orange County. Florida, on Thursday.
(Orange County Fire Rescue)
Image 24 of 25
Water rescues continue throughout Orange County. Florida, on Thursday.
(Orange County Fire Rescue)
Image 25 of 25
A group of good samaritans rescued an elderly man stranded in surging waters in Bonita Springs, Florida, as Hurricane Ian battered the state's southwestern coastline on Wednesday, September 28.
(@colliercountycowboys_ via Storyful)
In addition to the damage, more than 250 of the farm's 2,400 milk-producing cows died in the storm, according to a report from FOX 13 Tampa. They either drowned or were hit by flying debris.
It's the worst storm the Dakin family has ever seen.
"The most cattle we've ever lost is eight. We're up to about 250 right now, and that number is still rising," said Courtney Dakin, who was leading tours up until Ian hit last week.
Now she waits for state officials to advise them on how to dispose of the dead cattle. She said the ground is too saturated to bury them.
Jerry Dakin said it's the worst thing he's seen in all his years of farming.
Even though they're trying to pick up the pieces on their own land, they're still helping others. The Dakin Farm Market and Café has become a supply hub for the surrounding community.
"If it wasn't for these people here, we wouldn't have anything," said Misty Woods, who lives near Myakka City "They gave me a hot meal this morning. Was my first hot meal in three days."
The Dakin family and their neighbors need their energy for the hard days ahead.
They don't know how many more cows might be sick from injuries or diseases related to the storm. It's possible even more could be lost. The Dakins and other farmers in the region have just begun to total their losses.