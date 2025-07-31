See it: Monsoon flash floods wipe out fence in Ruidoso, New Mexico

RUIDOSO, N.M. – Security video from a Ruidoso, New Mexico homeowner captured the moments Wednesday's flash flood devastated their home.

A fence and a pole were toppled with ease by the raging floodwaters.

Chelsey Zepeda was not home at the time but said that she watched the destruction unfold on her house's security camera system.

"We’ve been experiencing flooding at our home and this time has been the worst," she told the news agency Storyful.

Wednesday’s flooding followed several wet weather days that had triggered Flash Flood Emergencies in Ruidoso during the past month.

The flash flooding was brought on by heavy rain from a monsoon weather pattern.

Ruidoso has been particularly vulnerable to flooding because of recent burn scars from last year's South Fork Fire.

Burn scars are areas of land that have severely reduced vegetation caused by wildfires. They're highly vulnerable to flooding because the soil has poor absorption rates and accelerates runoff.

On July 8, three people were killed in flash flooding that impacted the village and on July 24, a t least half a dozen water rescues were performed when streams overtopped their banks .

