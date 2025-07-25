Search
Watch: Mobile home swept away during latest Ruidoso flooding

The Rio Ruidoso rose over 12 feet on Thursday, while enough to cause quite a bit of flooding, it wasn't even the highest amount seen in recent months. Video captured the moment the raging floodwaters carried a mobile home downstream.

Video from Thursday afternoon in Ruidoso, New Mexico, showed raging floodwaters sweeping away a mobile home. 

RUIDOSO, N.M.– Another round of dangerous flash flooding, triggered by nearby burn scars, slammed Ruidoso, New Mexico on Thursday afternoon. 

Video captured the moment the raging floodwaters carried a mobile home downstream. 

The Rio Ruidoso rose over 12 feet on Thursday – while enough to cause quite a bit of flooding, it wasn't even the highest amount seen in recent months. 

Burn scars from last year's South Fork Fire have created unstable terrain, which makes it easy for debris flows to move through during torrential thunderstorms borne from the seasonal monsoon.

In the video, the muddy water rushed down a hill before a small tree was toppled as the mobile home came into view. 

The home crashed and rocked through the flooded area, breaking apart as it floated down the hill, hitting trees. 

The National Weather Service office in Albuquerque urged people along the river to seek higher ground as waters rose. 

What was left of the house eventually disappeared from view as it continued down the flooding.

This is the second bout of severe flash flooding Ruidoso has experienced just in July. On July 8, deadly flooding rose the Rio Ruidoso more than 20 feet. Three people, including two children, were killed. 

There have been no reports of deaths or injuries due to this latest bout of flooding as of Friday morning. 

