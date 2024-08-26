Watch: Intense rain pelts riders left dangling high above Mexican amusement park as storm hits

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – Sudden and intense rain disrupted ride operations at Six Flags Mexico, leaving some riders stranded on a ride with their feet dangling two dozen stories in the air.

Omar Hernández Medrano and other passengers were pelted by severe weather Aug. 18 while they were on the stalled Sky Screamer ride, also known as Supergirl Sky Flight.

"We went up Supergirl, and as it was underway, it started to rain and quickly got worse," he said, capturing heart-pounding footage of the extreme weather event. "As we were high up, with the rain and the ride in motion, it stopped, and we were stuck at the top for 10 minutes in heavy rain."

According to the park’s website, the ride takes passengers to heights of nearly 243 feet above the ground at speeds of 40 mph. It offers a beautiful aerial view of Mexico City when storm clouds are not present.

In a statement, Six Flags Mexico said that the storm temporarily halted a larger number of rides in the park. Staff also followed protocols established by the attraction manufacturer and all guests were safely evacuated.

"Unfortunately, the storm intensified during the evacuation process, creating some uncomfortable moments for our visitors," the park said in a written statement.

Park staff assisted visitors, and no injuries were reported. The ride resumed normal operations shortly after the incident.