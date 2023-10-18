Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Why men are more likely to die during hurricanes, extreme weather, according to NWS

Men and boys account for more than 65% of direct victims of hurricanes and more than 70% of deaths caused by lightning, according to the National Weather Service.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather meteorologists Stephen Morgan and Britta Merwin explain the importance of flood safety.  01:37

FILE: FOX Weather explains: Flood Safety

FOX Weather meteorologists Stephen Morgan and Britta Merwin explain the importance of flood safety. 

Extreme weather events kill a number of Americans every year. For many of those events, however, the deaths tend to skew toward one demographic: men and boys.

For example, they account for more than 65% of direct victims of hurricanes and more than 70% of deaths caused by lightning, according to the National Weather Service. Additionally, men and boys make up more than 65% of heat-related deaths and more than 80% of cold-related deaths.

One reason for this involves the risk-taking nature of men, said Kim Klockow McClain, senior social scientist with UCAR supporting the National Weather Service.

TOPSHOT - A man carrying bottled water wades through water in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29, 2022. - Hurricane Ian left a trail of devastation across Florida on Thursday with whole neighborhoods reduced to shattered ruins and millions left without power as US President Joe Biden warned of a high death toll. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

A man carrying bottled water wades through water in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29, 2022.

(RICARDO ARDUENGO / AFP / Getty Images)

"The research that we do in the social sciences applies to risks and how people make decisions in the face of them. It clearly shows that across hazards, weather hazards and any others, really, men are more inclined toward risk-taking than women are," McClain said.

TEXAS BOY DIES FROM LIGHTNING WEEKS AFTER SAME BOLT KILLED FATHER

She noted that, because of this preference for risk, men will more frequently be exposed to hazardous conditions than women will. In doing so, this results in higher rates of injury or fatality for men.

A man moves a piece of metal roof near destroyed tobacco drying houses in Puerta de Golpe, Cuba, on September 27, 2022, during the passage of hurricane Ian. - Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday, with the storm prompting mass evacuations and fears it will bring widespread destruction as it heads for the US state of Florida. (Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP) (Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty Images)

A man moves a piece of metal roof near destroyed tobacco drying houses in Puerta de Golpe, Cuba, on September 27, 2022, during the passage of hurricane Ian.

(ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP / Getty Images)

Another distinction related to risk-taking between men and women is how they respond to potential environmental threats.

In disaster sociology studies, researchers have found women taking on the role of protector and trying to gather people and direct them into a shelter, McClain said. On the other hand, men are more inclined to expose themselves to the threat and wait a little bit longer to protect themselves.

FLORIDA MAN, SON DIE AFTER HIKING TRIP IN EXTREME HEAT IN TEXAS NATIONAL PARK

To help protect men, be they fathers, sons, uncles or friends, McClain recommended loved ones to remind them of the importance of being safe. This allows them to keep safety in mind while weighing their decisions.

TOPSHOT - Resident Austin Giannuzzi cries while embracing family members at the burned remains of their home during the LNU Lightning Complex fire in Vacaville, California on August 23, 2020. - Firefighters battled some of California's largest-ever fires that have forced tens of thousands from their homes and burned one million acres, with further lightning strikes and gusty winds forecast in the days ahead. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Family members hug at the burned remains of their home during the LNU Lightning Complex fire in Vacaville, California on August 23, 2020.

(JOSH EDELSON / AFP / Getty Images)

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"You are an invaluable resource in this," she said. "If you're someone who's concerned about your friends and family, keeping aware of the weather and being in touch with your friends, with your family and encouraging them to stay safe, that means a lot for people, and it's just a really valuable thing to do."

Tags
Loading...