Maui set to reopen to tourists after deadly, devastating wildfires

WAILUKU, Hawaii – About two months after historic wildfires scorched Maui, tourists will be allowed to return to the Hawaiian island this weekend.

The wildfires began Aug. 8 and quickly spread throughout parts of the island due to gusty winds. The number of fatalities currently stands at 97, making the wildfire event the nation’s deadliest in more than 100 years.

In addition to the lives lost, wildfires cost the island up to $6 billion in economic losses, with a significant portion of that total derived from tourism dollars.

An average of 65,000 to 75,000 tourists per day visited Maui before the wildfires, making up a third of the island’s population on any given day, according to Ilihia Gionson, Public Affairs Officer with the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

"It's a really big part of life on Maui," Gionson said. He noted that about half of Maui’s jobs depend on tourist spending.

LAHAINA RESIDENTS SIFT THROUGH RUBBLE AS THEY RETURN HOME FOR FIRST TIME SINCE DEADLY HAWAII WILDFIRES

From large resorts to small, family-owned shops, a variety of businesses on Maui have begun to reopen on a rolling basis. Some will be open for tourists this weekend. Others may take more time to welcome back visitors.

Their return will help the people of Maui rebound from the wildfire disaster.

"To try to mitigate a secondary disaster of people losing their jobs, perhaps losing their homes in ways other than the fire, we definitely want to mitigate that by making the invitation for people to come respectfully, compassionately and mindfully," Gionson said. "Come and visit, and still keep in mind that folks have been through a lot."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Three brush fires swept through the island of Maui, with the deadliest one being the Lahaina wildfire. Thousands of residents were displaced across Maui and were not allowed to return home until Sept. 25.