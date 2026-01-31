Cape Cod and Massachusetts islands prepare for impacts of nor'easter storm

Cape Cod and the Massachusetts islands are readying for impacts from a major winter storm charging up the East Coast this weekend.

The nor'easter is currently dropping snow over the Carolinas and Virginia, but will continue to strengthen throughout the day Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES: NOR’EASTER SLAMS CAROLINAS WITH SNOW, VICIOUS WINDS AS STORM INTENSIFIES TO ‘BOMB’ OUT

By Sunday, the storm will power up the coast, mostly projected to stay offshore until it reaches Massachusetts and southern New England.

Northeast snow forecast.

(FOX Weather)



Snow, accompanied by strong winds, high ocean swells and coastal flooding will all be possible along New England's coastal communities.

Coastal flood alerts stretch the entire coast of Massachusetts on Sunday and Monday.

COAST GUARD SUSPENDS SEARCH FOR MISSING FISHING BOAT CREW OFF MASSACHUSETTS COAST AHEAD OF POWERFUL NOR'EASTER

Massachusetts Coastal flood alerts

(FOX Weather)



Ferry services to Hyannis and Nantucket via Hy-Line Cruises was suspended beginning Saturday morning and continuing through the remainder of the day.

Additionally, the Steamship Authority announced it would add extra service late Saturday night ahead of the storm's impacts on Sunday and Monday.

WHAT FACTORS GO INTO A SNOW DAY FOR SCHOOL DISTRICTS?

Communities on Cape Cod in Barnstable County warned residents of the upcoming risks with the nor'easter, reminding them to prepare their homes, pets and pipes for the incoming weather.

Nantucket, Mass. weekend forecast.

(FOX Weather)



In Nantucket, the town enacted a parking ban beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday night to allow ample space to remove snow and respond to emergencies during the storm.

Nantucket Fire Chief Cranson said the ban would remain in effect until further notice.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Northeast winter weather alerts

(FOX Weather)



In addition to the storm's impacts, extreme cold remains settled over the region.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the Cape Cod area, including Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket from Saturday night to Sunday evening.

This is a developing story. Stick with FOX Weather for the latest forecast and developments: