Coast Guard suspends search for missing fishing boat crew off Massachusetts coast ahead of powerful nor'easter

CAPE ANN, Mass.– After more than a day of searching, the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast District has suspended the search for six people missing from a fishing boat that sent an emergency signal 25 miles off the coast of Massachusetts ahead of impacts from a dangerous nor'easter charging up the East Coast.

The USCG said they received an emergency radio beacon signal from the 72-foot fishing vessel called Lily Jean early Friday morning near Cape Ann.

A helicopter and a boat crew were immediately sent out to the boat's signal and discovered a debris field near the boat.

One person was recovered unresponsive from the water on Friday. Six people remained unaccounted for.

The USCG said a deployed but empty life raft was also discovered near the boat.

"Coast Guard crews conducted coordinated search patterns based on weather conditions, sea state and available evidence and covered approximately 1,047 square miles over 24 hours using multiple aircraft, cutters and small boats," the agency said.

Crews continued searching but didn't find any of the remaining missing people.

On Saturday afternoon, the search was called off after determining all efforts had been exhausted.

"The decision to suspend the search was incredibly difficult. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family members and friends of the lost crew of the Lilly Jean, and with the entire Gloucester community during this heartbreaking time," said Capt. Jamie Frederick, commander of Coast Guard Sector Boston.

The cease of the search comes just a day before a major winter storm makes its way up the East Coast into New England, bringing dangerous winds and the possibility for heavy snow on Sunday.

Northeast snow forecast

Forecast models indicate the nor'easter will mainly stay off the coast of New England, with the most significant impacts over Massachusetts' Cape Cod and other Islands.

The Coast Guard said it is investigating the cause of the incident with the Lily Jean.

This is a developing story. Stick with FOX Weather for more details.