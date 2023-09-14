Historic Maine fishing port prepares for impacts of Hurricane Lee

JONESPORT, Maine – The town of Jonesport, Maine, is expected to be within Hurricane Lee’s expansive wind field this weekend, leading fishermen to protect their maritime livelihoods from the storm.

Located about 50 miles from the U.S.-Canada border, Jonesport has had an economy dependent on fishing and catching lobster for more than 150 years, according to city officials.

Many people in Jonesport Harbor are bracing themselves for Lee, as it moves nearby on Saturday and threatens the area with powerful wind and storm surge.

"The biggest thing is people have been moving the traps in the deeper water for the last several days," said John Church, the Jonesport harbormaster. "Today and tomorrow, a lot of the boats will be hauled out on the banks to be prepared for whatever we get."

Church noted that the worst-case scenario would involve storm surge flooding the parking lot of their marina. However, another concern of his is the powerful wind. While locals are accustomed to 45-50 mph winds, winds of 80-100 mph may pose a serious risk.

To protect boats, plans to bring some of them into a couple of coves and raft them together are being considered, as the coves are in the path of the wind direction.

"We're kind of preparing the best we can, but at the same anticipation, hoping that if we overprepare, we should have a milder storm," Church said.

Lee is expected to have a wind field more than 500 miles across by the time it nears Maine on Saturday.