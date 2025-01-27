Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattles Idaho with shaking reported in Boise

BOISE, Idaho – A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported in southern Idaho on Monday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was reported just after 9:30 a.m. local time about 16 miles west-northwest of Clayton at a depth of about 7 miles.

Dozens of people across the region reported feeling the earthquake, including people in the Boise, Emmett and Hailey areas.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.

Just over an hour before this earthquake struck, a rare earthquake jolted areas of New England.

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Maine with people across the region feeling shaking.

Stay with FOX Weather and download the free FOX Weather app for updates on this story.