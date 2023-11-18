Magnitude 3.6 earthquake shakes West Texas on Saturday morning
The quake, which occurred at 8:16 a.m. CST about 9 miles north-northeast of Hermleigh or some 100 miles southeast of Lubbock, struck at a depth of 1.5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
HERMLEIGH, Texas – Parts of West Texas were shaken awake by a magnitude 3.6 earthquake Saturday morning.
There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.