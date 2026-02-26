Magnitude 3.0 earthquake jolts South Carolina with shaking felt in capital city

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Residents across parts of South Carolina were rattled by a 3.0 earthquake on Thursday Feb. 26.

The U.S. Geological Survey said that the earthquake struck at 12:17 p.m. local time (17:17:26 UTC) about 12.5 miles east, southeast of Columbia, South Carolina at a depth of about .12 miles.

So far, the USGS says residents in Columbia, SC, felt very light shaking, with no damage reported.

Lexington also felt some tremors.

It’s unknown at this time if any other damage, injuries or deaths have been disclosed.

Recently, multiple earthquakes have jolted parts of the state, including a magnitude 2.9 earthquake, with shaking felt wide near Chaleston on Feb. 7.

On Jan. 20, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake, centered 19 miles northeast of Columbia, South Carolina, shook areas of the Palmetto State.

This is an ongoing story. Stick with FOX Weather for more details as they become available.