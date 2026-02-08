Search
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake jolts Charleston, South Carolina region amid reports of wide-reaching shaking

Residents across parts of South Carolina were rattled by a magnitude 2.9 earthquake this weekend as reports of shaking were felt wide near Charleston.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
SOUTH CAROLINA, SC. – Residents across parts of South Carolina were rattled by a magnitude 2.9 earthquake this weekend as reports of shaking were felt wide near Charleston

The U.S. Geological Survey said that the earthquake struck at 10:37 p.m. ET. on Saturday night, about 3.7 miles southeast of Centreville, South Carolina at a depth of 3.23 miles.

Earthquake shake intensity map

Earthquake shake intensity map.

(USGS / FOX Weather)

So far, residents in the area reported feeling the shaking with reports across social media.

Magnitude 2.9 earthquake in South Carolina.

(FOX Weather)

It’s unknown at this time if any damage, injuries or deaths have been reported.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX Weather for important updates to this story.

