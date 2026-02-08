Magnitude 2.9 earthquake jolts Charleston, South Carolina region amid reports of wide-reaching shaking

SOUTH CAROLINA, SC. – Residents across parts of South Carolina were rattled by a magnitude 2.9 earthquake this weekend as reports of shaking were felt wide near Charleston.

The U.S. Geological Survey said that the earthquake struck at 10:37 p.m. ET. on Saturday night, about 3.7 miles southeast of Centreville, South Carolina at a depth of 3.23 miles.

So far, residents in the area reported feeling the shaking with reports across social media.

It’s unknown at this time if any damage, injuries or deaths have been reported.

No other information was immediately available.

