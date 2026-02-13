Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

South Carolina records 6 small earthquakes in Charleston area since beginning of February

Weak to light shaking was reported around the epicenter of all six earthquakes, according to USGS data.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East.

Why earthquakes are felt differently in the US

While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East.

South Carolina has seen several small earthquakes since February started, with the strongest being a magnitude 2.9 on Saturday. 

According to data from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), six earthquakes were reported between Feb. 3 and Feb. 12. 

All the earthquakes occurred near each other in the southern part of the state, near Summerville, roughly 25 miles inland from Charleston

MAGNITUDE 2.5 EARTHQUAKE IN CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA AREA WITH SHAKING REPORTED JUST DAYS AFTER PRIOR QUAKE

Aerial view of historic Charleston, South Carolina.

Aerial view of historic Charleston, South Carolina. 

(Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

The strongest earthquake, a magnitude 2.9, was reported roughly 5 miles south of Summerville on Saturday, Feb. 7. 

Four days before that, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake was recorded roughly 3 miles south of Summerville. 

A few days later on Wednesday, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook 4.3 miles south of Ladson, about 6 miles south of Summerville, South Carolina. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

South Carolina earthquakes in February.
(FOX Weather)

 

Between the larger magnitude 2 earthquakes, some smaller magnitude 1's were reported. 

First, a magnitude 1.6 earthquake, 3.8 miles south of Ladson on Monday. 

Another magnitude 1.6 occurred on Wednesday, south of Centerville, South Carolina. 

Finally, a magnitude 1.8 earthquake was reported near Ladson and Summerville again on Thursday at about 4 a.m. ET. 

Weak to light shaking was reported around the epicenter of all six earthquakes, according to USGS data. 

Historic earthquake

The region isn't a stranger to earthquakes. Back in 1886, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake was reported near Charleston, damaging or destroying many buildings and leading to 60 deaths, the USGS reported. 

WHAT ARE THE LARGEST EARTHQUAKES TO STRIKE THE US?

Charleston, S.C., general view from St. Michael's Church, circa 1900. Creator: Unknown

Charleston, S.C., general view from St. Michael's Church, circa 1900. Creator: Unknown. 

(Heritage Art/Heritage Images / Getty Images)

To this day, the USGS said, the 1886 earthquake is the most damaging earthquake to occur in the Southeastern U.S.

Summerville at that time was a small town of roughly 2,000 people, the USGS said. There, many houses settled in an inclined position or were displaced by nearly two inches after the earthquake. 

Tags
Loading...