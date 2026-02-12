Search
Magnitude 2.5 earthquake in Charleston, South Carolina area with shaking reported just days after prior quake

This latest earthquake was very close to a magnitude 2.9 quake that jolted the same region on Saturday night.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
FILE: Why earthquakes are felt differently in the US

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook the Charleston, South Carolina region just after 9:00 p.m. local time Wednesday, centered 4.1 miles northwest of Centerville, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Shaking was felt in Charleston itself, according to the USGS.

There's no word on any damage caused by the quake.

A magnitude 1.8 quake was recorded 5.9 miles north-northwest of Summerville on Thursday morning just before 4:00 a.m.

These latest quakes were very close to a magnitude 2.9 quake that jolted the same region on Saturday night.

The USGS said over the weekend that damaging earthquakes are rare near Charleston, but a magnitude 7.0 quake struck the area back in 1886. That earthquake destroyed and damaged many buildings and resulted in 60 deaths.

Wednesday's quake appeared to be less widely felt than the one over the weekend.

Weaker earthquakes are often felt across greater distances on the East Coast compared to the West Coast because older bedrock in the East allows seismic waves to travel farther, according to the USGS.

