Watch: Last bits of ice hug Lake Erie shore amid near-record ice melt

CRYSTAL BEACH, Ontario – Shot just a few miles west of Buffalo, New York, footage shows a sandy Lake Erie beach meeting lake waters covered in white snow and ice. Several yards out into the water, however, the lake is free of snow and ice.

This thin strip of ice hugging the shores of Crystal Beach, Ontario is one of few such sights on the lake that is usually mostly frozen by this time of year.

According to NOAA, the ice cover on Lake Erie and all the Great Lakes is currently well below average.

For Lake Erie, the freshwater lake is just 1% frozen when it is normally 70% frozen, according to this site, crediting NOAA data.

That’s the lowest ice cover on Lake Erie since 1998 and the second-lowest on record since records kept in 1973.

For all the Great Lakes, the average amount of ice cover for Feb. 13 between 1973 and 2022 is 41%. But as of Feb. 13, 2023, the amount of ice cover stands at 8%.

The satellite image below, taken on Feb. 12, 2023, shows how ice-free the Great Lakes are from space.

And it doesn’t look like the lake will be adding any ice anytime soon. Long range forecasts continue to indicate overall above average temperatures likely for the next three months.