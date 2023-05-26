Search
Watch: Lightning illuminates 'mothership' supercell storm over New Mexico

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
Watch as frequent lightning strikes highlight an ominous-looking supercell thunderstorm near San Jon, New Mexico on May 25, 2023. (Video courtesy: Chad Casey via Storyful) 01:47

Lightning illuminates supercell thunderstorm over New Mexico

Watch as frequent lightning strikes highlight an ominous-looking supercell thunderstorm near San Jon, New Mexico on May 25, 2023. (Video courtesy: Chad Casey via Storyful)

TUCUMCARI, N.M. –  It wasn't just any old dark and stormy night in New Mexico this week – it was surreal.

A massive supercell thunderstorm moved near Tucumcari on Thursday. It was hidden by darkness, except for brief flashes of vivid lightning that revealed the beauty of the complex and awesome structure of the storm.

Storm chaser Chad Casey was there with a front-row seat to the show. His cameras were rolling as multiple bolts illuminated the "insane mothership supercell" as he called it.

IN A FLASH: LIGHTNING CHASER SHARES HOW TO CAPTURE NATURE'S FURY ON CAMERA

Casey was one of many storm chasers who headed to the Land of Enchantment, looking for incredible lightning shots. Aimee and Sean Wheeler made the trek down from the Pacific Northwest, and their travel was rewarded.

New Mexico Lightning

Lightning illuminates a supercell in New Mexico on May 25, 2023

(Aimee Wheeler / Tandem Wheels Photography)

New Mexico Lightning

Lightning illuminates a supercell in New Mexico on May 25, 2023

(Sean Wheeler / Tandem Wheels Photography)

Thursday's storms were just the latest in a string of stormy night due to a rather stubborn rex block pattern.  

IS 'HEAT LIGHTNING' OR 'SHEET LIGHTNING' A REAL THING?

The risk of severe thunderstorms in eastern New Mexico was even greater for Friday, with thunderstorms sticking in the forecast through the weekend. 

