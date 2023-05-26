Watch: Lightning illuminates 'mothership' supercell storm over New Mexico

TUCUMCARI, N.M. – It wasn't just any old dark and stormy night in New Mexico this week – it was surreal.

A massive supercell thunderstorm moved near Tucumcari on Thursday. It was hidden by darkness, except for brief flashes of vivid lightning that revealed the beauty of the complex and awesome structure of the storm.

Storm chaser Chad Casey was there with a front-row seat to the show. His cameras were rolling as multiple bolts illuminated the "insane mothership supercell" as he called it.

Casey was one of many storm chasers who headed to the Land of Enchantment, looking for incredible lightning shots. Aimee and Sean Wheeler made the trek down from the Pacific Northwest, and their travel was rewarded.

Thursday's storms were just the latest in a string of stormy night due to a rather stubborn rex block pattern.

The risk of severe thunderstorms in eastern New Mexico was even greater for Friday, with thunderstorms sticking in the forecast through the weekend.