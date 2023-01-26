Watch: Dramatic lenticular clouds provide stunning show over California's Mount Shasta

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. – Those within sight of California's Mount Shasta last weekend were treated to quite a show as thin layers of clouds pancaked on top of each other to make, in essence, a floating cap.

The atmospheric phenomenon, known as lenticular clouds, is usually found either draped over or floating near mountain tops and ridges. These clouds are formed when that layer of the atmosphere is just on the cusp of saturation.

As air flows over mountain summits, the gentle lift provides just enough cooling for the air to reach saturation and form a cloud. As the air sinks on the opposite side of the mountain, it becomes warmer and drier, leaving saturation and becoming invisible again.

It may appear the cloud is static, but as this three-hour time-lapse video from photographer Robert Renick shows, the air is constantly flowing through the clouds.

These types of clouds can be a signal of precipitation within the next day or so as the atmosphere moistens ahead of the incoming storm. In this case, the clouds came in advance of a weak cold front approaching the West Coast.