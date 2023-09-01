Las Vegas roads swamped as monsoon thunderstorms trigger flash flooding
As much as an inch of rain fell in short blasts as strong thunderstorms rolled over southern Nevada Friday morning, turning some streets into instant rivers and stranding several vehicles.
LAS VEGAS – Strong thunderstorms from the summer monsoon caused flash flooding along parts of Las Vegas Friday morning.
Heavy rains turned roads into lakes, and several vehicles became stuck or submerged on flooded roadways.
Video shot at the LINQ Hotel and Casino showed water gushing from the parking garage – almost like river rapids.
Rainfall totals reached 0.50 to 1.00 inches or more Friday morning in short bursts of torrential rains. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Las Vegas and other parts of southern Nevada, cautioning residents of powerful wind, small hail and heavy rain.
More showers and thunderstorms were likely later Friday and much of southern Nevada remained under Flood Watches and Wind Advisories.